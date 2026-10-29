SmallHD Unveils Focus 504 Monitor

CARY, N.C.—SmallHD has launched the Focus 504 Monitor, which offers a low-profile form factor, die-cast aluminum construction and the company’s built-in PageOS Monitoring Toolkit with optional add-on licenses for camera control.

“Focus 504 offers portability, simplicity, durability and precision control at an accessible price point,” Matt Eidenbock, product manager for SmallHD, said. “It’s our most compact monitor ever, yet still has aluminum construction, professional-grade I/O, multiple mounting points, and a touchscreen, joystick, and function buttons to navigate our award-winning PageOS toolkit.”

The monitor is 5.4 x 3.5 x 0.8 inches (136 x 88 x 20 millimeters) and weighs 0.68 pounds (306.25g). Its chassis features four integrated ¼-inch”-20 (ARRI Locking Pin) mounting points for versatile rigging options and accessory configurations.

The monitor offers 1x 3G-SDI In, 1x 3G-SDI Out, 1x HDMI 2.0 In, 1x HDMI 2.0 Out, 1x Locking USB-C for PVC (Power / Video / Communication), 2x Locking USB-C (5V / 1.5A) and internal 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, allowing for cable-less camera control input and output connectivity.

Users can navigate the PageOS software via touchscreen and the joystick as well as two function/menu buttons on the back of the panel. Popular PageOS tools include Portrait Mode, Waveform, Vectorscope, EL Zone, False Color and LUT workflows. Add-on licenses can be purchased separately for camera control over ARRI, RED, Canon and Sony cameras.

The Focus 504 has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $999.

More information is available on the company’s website.