Bitcentral Launches Fusion MediaShare to Help Stations Groups Manage Content Across Markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral has launched Fusion MediaShare, a cloud-native service that helps station groups discover, share and extend the reach of the content they already create to work across every newsroom and market.

From a single browser-based or NRCS plug-in experience, journalists and producers can search and preview media from connected stations, archives, Fusion cloud repositories and compatible third-party systems, then deliver selected content directly into the receiving station’s workflow. By making group-wide reporting easier to find and use, Fusion MediaShare reduces duplicated effort, extends the value of existing content and gives local teams more time to create stories for their communities, the company said.

Broadcasters working across multiple markets generate a wealth of content each day that sister stations could use, but finding it and moving it between newsrooms is not an easy task. Phone calls, emails, separate searches and manual transfers consume production time, while relevant footage can go unused because teams cannot find and access it before deadline. Fusion MediaShare exposes that content up across the group without requiring stations to replace the newsroom workflows and technology investments they rely on.

Producers can use a browser-based or NRCS plug-in experience to search and preview content across authorized station systems, archives, Fusion repositories and compatible third-party sources before requesting the material they need. Fusion MediaShare then places selected content into the receiving station’s workflow, reducing manual hand-offs and helping teams move from discovery to production faster. The open, group-wide service works alongside existing Core News environments, allowing broadcasters to expand content discovery and sharing at their own pace.

Fusion MediaShare extends discovery to archive material, helping teams add context to developing stories and derive more value from reporting beyond its original air date.

When a major story breaks and multiple newsrooms need the same footage, its scalable cloud architecture helps the service respond to simultaneous demand without requiring stations to coordinate transfers manually. Efficient content delivery reduces unnecessary repeated transfers, while secure delivery helps protect media as it moves between locations.

Fusion MediaShare is the discovery and sharing experience within Bitcentral’s broader Fusion platform. Connecting with Fusion Hybrid Storage for scalable content availability, Fusion Gateway to bridge cloud and on-premises environments, and Fusion Insights to help organizations better understand content and its value. Support for on-premises Bitcentral products and approved partner integrations gives broadcasters an open, non-disruptive path to expand across markets while preserving their existing Core News operations.

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As a core component of the Fusion platform, MediaShare provides a modern technology base serving as the foundation for additional innovation, according to the company. This architecture enables Bitcentral to deliver advanced capabilities such as AI-assisted search and discovery, automated enrichment, intelligent recommendations, workflow automation, content analytics, and deeper ecosystem integrations. For station groups, that means content moves more easily between newsrooms as the platform grows.