Sony Unveils Integrated Camera Controller-Monitoring Units For Cinema Line

SYDNEY—Sony has launched the RM-DP7 and RM-DP5 external controllers that integrate camera control and monitoring designed for use with Sony’s Cinema Line range of cameras for video production.

The new controllers are compatible with the Sony FX5, FX3, FX2 and FX30. By enabling users to check and adjust settings even when positioned away from the camera, the products help streamline shooting for solo operators and small production teams.

With reliable operation through physical buttons, control knob and multi-function dials, wired connectivity, accurate color reproduction and a robust design, the controllers support the diverse needs of video production environments. With select compatible transmitters, the controllers can also support a wireless connection.

Features include:

Integrated camera control and monitoring in a single device to enhance mobility for small production teams. Equipped with the BIG6 home screen, the controllers allow users to adjust focus when used with compatible autofocus lenses, zoom when used with compatible power zoom lenses, as well as exposure and other key settings from the monitor side even when away from the camera.

In addition to touch operation, control knob, multi-function dials and assignable buttons provide quick access to frequently used functions on set, supporting fast, intuitive adjustments in compact shooting setups.

High-quality, accurate color reproduction supporting image capture from shooting through post-production. Featuring Sony’s professional video monitor-grade color calibration technology, each unit is individually calibrated at the factory and continuously compensates for chromaticity color temperature drift during operation, delivering reliable color accuracy in the field.

A high-brightness Full HD panel with up to 2,000 cd/m² brightness, together with support for six presets and up to 16 LUTs, enables users to view an image as close as possible to the intended final look.

Flexible support for wired and wireless connections to suit a variety of shooting styles. Support for HDMI input and output enables stable monitoring through a wired connection. The products also support wireless connection with select compatible third-party transmitters, allowing flexible operation according to camera placement and rig configuration. In addition, the RM-DP7 supports 12G-SDI connection and bidirectional conversion between SDI and HDMI connections.

Robust design and power options for use in video production environments. With a highly rigid aluminum body and a design that takes dust and moisture resistance into consideration, the controllers are built for use in outdoor production environments. Both models support multiple power supply options, including BP-U series battery, USB Power Delivery (PD) and DC input, enabling flexible operation for long-duration shoots and varied equipment configurations.

The RM-DP7 with 7-inch monitor will be available in January for AU$5,699 ($4,117 U.S.), and the RM-DP5 with 5-inch monitor will be available in January for AU$4,399 AUD ($3,105 U.S.)

More information is on the company’s website .