New TVU Pocket Offers Broadcast Features In Phone-Sized Unit

AMSTERDAM—TVU Networks and vivo have unveiled TVU Pocket, a phone-sized broadcast device that packs with a complete studio.

The device was launched during the just completed IBC 2026.

With TVU Pocket, there is no app to download and no rig to assemble. Simply turn it on and go live. Purpose-built for live production rather than everyday smartphone use, TVU Pocket combines vivo’s imaging hardware with TVU’s broadcast transmission and cloud production technology.

Features include:

Connectivity no phone can match. Most phones hold two SIMs but use one at a time. TVU Pocket runs both at once: dual active SIMs on two independent 5G carrier networks as well as dual active Wi-Fi bands: four live data paths carrying the stream in parallel, not failing over one at a time.

TVU One technology, pocket-sized. Fusing those four paths into one resilient stream is the most advanced and proven bonding technology: TVU’s patented ISX (Inverse StatMux Plus), the same transmission engine that powers TVU One.

Deliberately versatile. TVU Pocket offers a broadcast camera, a bonded transmitter and a production toolkit in one. It captures 4K to 480p at 25–60fps with manual ISO, shutter speed and exposure and layers on split-screen output, background keying, URL/HTMLs/GPS overlays, one-tap social simulcast, video return, TVU Partyline intercom, TVU Anywhere remote control and Time Lock sync. External gear from Accsoon, DJI (including Osmo series) connects directly. Capture breaking news, stadium sports and creator content as a solo unit or one camera among many, it adapts to the job.

Cloud-connected. Every feed enters TVU’s cloud production ecosystem, so one field unit can be scaled to power a full remote production workflow.

Built on a custom-edition vivo flagship. Dual-5G aggregation is exclusive to this co-engineered edition, whose ZEISS primes (14mm, 35mm, 85mm) cover the establishing shot, the interview and the distant subject. Optional ZEISS teleconverters reach 200mm and 400mm (full-frame equivalent), and that reach and its stabilization carry into the live feed for concerts and stadium sport.

More information is available on the company’s website .