Matthews Bows Monitor Stand III

BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews, a global provider of grip gear for professional media production, has introduced the Monitor Stand III, the latest evolution of the company's trusted rolling monitor support.

To benefit today’s on-set workflow, Monitor Stand III adds straight-tracking, dual-locking casters that glide seamlessly across any set, with V-shaped brakes that lock in at three points of contact, so the rig stays put exactly where it's placed. A new tough black forge-texture finish adds durability and a premium look.

The stand can be paired with the optional bolt-on Battery Tray to place a battery at the base, freeing up the risers to support monitors and other equipment above.

﻿The Monitor Stand III features a new black forge-texture finish, along with reinforced braces and an integrated carry handle. A 1/4-"-20 tapped baby pin provides an extra mounting point for flags and accessories, while an ultra-low 5.5"/14cm base height allows the stand to slide under furniture. A Rocky Mountain leveling leg is included to handle uneven surfaces, and the stand offers a 70-lb/31.75kg weight capacity supported by straight-tracking casters and 3-point V-brakes.

The Monitor Stand III has a minimum loading height of 31 inches (78 centimeters) and a maximum loading height of 69 inches (175 cm), with a base height of 5.5 inches (14 cm). It weighs 20 pounds (9 kilograms), carries a capacity of 70 lbs. (32 kg), and incorporates a 1/4"-20 thread.

The stand is fully serviceable, made entirely of nuts and bolts with replacement parts available from the company's Burbank factory.

The Monitor Stand III (SKU 249574) is available now. The optional Battery Tray (SKU 861837) and Battery Tray with Jr Pin (SKU 861836) are also shipping.