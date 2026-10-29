Gray’s WDRB, WAVE Launch ‘Multiplatform’ Newsroom

Gray Media said it is combining the newsrooms of Louisville, Ky., stations WDRB and WAVE into a “multiplatform newsroom.”

Launched on Oct. 26 and promoted as part of the station group’s “Local First” narrative, the combined newsroom gathers more than 100 journalists, which Gray touts as “among the largest in the country.” Its mission will focus on community impact, around-the-clock breaking news and sports, and powerful investigative journalism, the company said.

“In building WDRB and WAVE, we assembled the largest team of journalists in the region, creating a local news powerhouse dedicated to serving our viewers first and better,” General Manager Jay Hiett said. “Rooted in transparency, trust and local service, we’ll cover every corner of the viewing area. We are committed to telling your stories.”

WDRB and WAVE plan to deliver more than 80 hours of live news, weather and sports every week on-air and streaming live.