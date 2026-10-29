FCC Fines Nexstar $80.5K to Settle Disputes

Nexstar has reached an agreement with the FCC to settle several violations that will wind up costing the station group $80,500.

The fine involved several incidents, involving kidvid, political advertising and modification filings.

The kidvid violations were a holdover from 2018 when Tribune stations broke federal rules on broadcasting commercials during children’s TV programs in 2018. Nexstar acquired Tribune Media in 2019.

In 2018, during episodes of “Team Hot Wheels,” some Tribune stations broadcast spots for the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage toy. Airing the commercials, which appeared nearly a dozen times during eight episodes, is a violation of FCC rules that limit commercial advertising during children’s programming to 10.5 minutes per hour on weekends and 12 minutes per hour on weekdays, as well as rules airing commercials tied to the program being aired.

In 2022, the FCC proposed a fine of $182,000, and issued a forfeiture in 2024; Nexstar followed up by requesting a reconsideration. This week’s notice represents the final agreement ending the dispute.

Stations affected include:

KDVR (Channel 31, Fox, Denver)

KFCT (Channel 22, Fox, Fort Collins)

KIAH (Channel 39, CW, Houston)

KTLA (Channel 5, CW), Los Angeles

KTXL (Channel 40, Fox, Sacramento

WGN-TV (Channel 9, Independent, Chicago)

WGNO (Channel 26, ABC, New Orleans)

WDAF-TV (Channel 4, Fox, Kansas City)

The fine also addresses political advertising rules. The FCC found that 43 Nexstar TV stations didn’t make certain political advertising files available for public inspection in a timely manner, violating federal rules that mandate that such information be made publicly “as soon as possible” in the commission’s words.

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The third incident involved construction permits for modifications to three Nexstar stations in Oklahoma City, Rock Island, Ill. and Bloomington, Utah. Nexstar was accused of missing deadlines to submit license to cover applications. The company blamed administrative oversight and the FCC granted Nexstar’s waiver requests, reinstated the construction permits, and granted the license and renewal applications.

In addition to paying the fine, Nexstar agreed to designate an internal Compliance Officer reporting to executive management and create compliance manuals and mandatory annual training for all relevant master control, programming, and political advertising employees.

It also agreed to appoint public-facing Points of Contact to handle complaints and self-report any new violations to the FCC within 10 business days under penalty of perjury.