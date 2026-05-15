Scripps Completes Station Swaps with Gray Media

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company and Gray Media have announced that they’ve completed local TV station swaps across five mid-sized and small markets.

In late April, the FCC approved the license transfers .

The agreement, which was originally announced in July 2025 means that:

• Gray Media has acquired Scripps’ WSYM (Fox) in Lansing, Michigan, and KATC (ABC) in Lafayette, Louisiana.

• Scripps has acquired Gray’s KKTV (CBS) in Colorado Springs, Colorado; KKCO (NBC) and KJCT-LP (ABC) in Grand Junction, Colorado; and KMVT (CBS) and KSVT-LD (Fox) in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The transaction expands Scripps’ presence in Colorado Springs and Twin Falls – markets where the company already operates trusted local stations – and establishes a new footprint in Grand Junction.

“Greater depth in these markets creates the economic durability to sustain our public service commitment: high quality local news, emergency alerts, weather coverage and local sports that keep people informed, engaged and connected to their communities,” said Adam Symson, Scripps’ president and CEO. “We see scale and localism as complementary, and strategic transactions like this help ensure our stations remain strong, trusted voices for the communities that depend on us.”

The swap involves an even exchange of comparable assets with no cash consideration exchanged between the companies.