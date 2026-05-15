Tower Family Foundation Passes $3.5 Million Milestone

WATERTOWN, South Dakota—The Tower Family Foundation has surpassed a significant milestone, exceeding $3.5 million in total giving.

Since its inception in 2014, the Tower Family Foundation has awarded a total of $3,502,988 in direct financial assistance and scholarships to eligible tower workers and their families.

The Tower Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides financial assistance and scholarships to family members of a severely injured, permanently disabled, or deceased tower worker injured or killed in an accident stemming from working at heights on communication structures or other on-the-job related activities.

“From the start, the Tower Family Foundation has remained steadfast in its mission to stand beside industry workers and their families in the wake of workplace accidents and times of unexpected hardship,” explained Tower Family Foundation Board Member and Advisory Committee Chairman, Dan McVaugh.

“It is deeply meaningful to see how our support has helped ease the burden during some of life’s most challenging moments. No worker or family should have to face these circumstances alone, and we are committed to continuing this vital support for years to come.”

The Tower Family Foundation provides critical financial assistance to tower workers and their families in post-accident and emergency circumstance situations. Individuals who know of a tower worker or family recently affected by an accident, are encouraged to submit an application .

In alignment with the Foundation’s core mission, need-based educational scholarships are offered to support individuals who have been severely injured or permanently disabled in the tower industry, as well as to the dependents of workers who have lost their lives or become permanently disabled as a result of work-related incidents. These scholarships aim to provide a crucial financial bridge during the transition to higher education, alleviating the financial burdens that often arise in the aftermath of an accident or permanent disability.

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The Foundation also offers a limited number of merit-based scholarships to NATE member company employees and their eligible dependents. Scholarship recipients are selected through a comprehensive review process based on academic achievement and responses to written essays. The deadline to apply for the 2026-2027 academic year is May 31.

Students interested in applying for a Tower Family Foundation Scholarship are encouraged to review the guidelines and complete the official application .