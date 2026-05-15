AIMS to Offer IPMX Education at InfoComm 2026

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will be returning to InfoComm 2026, from June 13-19 in Las Vegas, where it will be providing Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) education for attendees..

During the show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, AIMS said it will focus on expert-led sessions and the development of its Official IPMX Training Series that will provide the Pro AV industry with the knowledge required to design and deploy IPMX-based AV-over-IP systems.

“As IPMX moves into real-world deployment, education becomes essential to ensuring successful adoption across the Pro AV ecosystem,” said Andrew Starks, AIMS board of directors’ member and director of product management for Macnica. “At InfoComm, we’ll be focused on helping the industry move from understanding the standard to applying it in practice — through education sessions and a new training program that gives engineers, integrators, and end users the tools to design and deploy interoperable AV-over-IP systems with confidence.”

At InfoComm 2026, Starks will present the session “ How IPMX Expands Live Production Beyond Broadcast ” on Tuesday, June 16, from 1:30-2 p.m. in meeting room W232. During the presentation, he will explore how IPMX enables a new tier of live production, where small and mid-sized organizations can deploy high-quality AV-over-IP workflows with reduced cost and complexity, and still have a seamless path to grow into full broadcast infrastructures when required.

On June 18, Samuel Recine—AIMS board of directors’ member and vice president of global strategic partnerships at Matrox Video—will co-present “ IP for Corporate Broadcast AV ” from 1:30-3 p.m. in room W231. The session will provide a comprehensive update on deploying high-performance media over IP across PC/IT, AV signaling, and media production systems, with topics including the latest developments in open standards such as SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX, key strategies for bridging broadcast and corporate AV workflows, and more.

At the show, AIMS will also launch the Official IPMX Training Series, a free online program designed to help the Pro AV community better understand, design, configure, and deploy IPMX-based AV-over-IP systems. Structured as a three-level curriculum covering foundations, systems design, and advanced networking concepts such as PTP and SMPTE ST 2110, the program provides a practical path for engineers and integrators building AV-over-IP infrastructures.

In booth C7487, AIMS will also provide live demonstrations of IPMX-certified products and tools, illustrating how IPMX enables seamless integration across AV systems while supporting both Pro AV and broadcast requirements.

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