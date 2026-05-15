Spectrum TV Adds Free Access to Discovery+

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, N.Y.—Charter Communication’s Spectrum pay TV operations and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced that the discovery+ streaming app is now included at no additional cost for customers who subscribe to certain eligible Spectrum TV plans.

The addition is part of Charter’s ongoing push to add more streaming to its programming packages and to secure rights to those services in its negotiations with programmers.

This strategy provides consumers with a more seamless experience that brings together live TV and popular streaming apps, and includes more than $125 per month in retail streaming value, Spectrum reported.

“The inclusion of discovery+ extends the value Spectrum TV delivers to customers with more choice and flexibility in what and how to watch,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition at Spectrum. “We’re meeting customers wherever they are by bringing live TV and streaming together so they can enjoy discovery+ and other popular apps without managing separate subscriptions and with built-in cost savings.”

With the launch, Spectrum TV customers can activate ad-supported discovery+ , which retails for $5.99 per month, for no extra cost to begin streaming shows from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet and more. Customers can also upgrade to discovery+ (Ad-Free), which retails for $9.99 per month, by paying the $4 difference.

Additionally, Spectrum customers without an eligible TV plan can use The Spectrum App Store to purchase discovery+ and other streaming apps à la carte.

Ad-supported discovery+ joins a lineup of popular apps included with eligible Spectrum TV plans, including the ad-supported versions of:

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“Our partnership with Spectrum allows us to put discovery+ in front of millions of customers in a way that fits naturally with how they already watch TV,” said Scott Miller, president, networks and streaming distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery. “By making discovery+ available as part of Spectrum TV Select and giving customers without a traditional TV plan the ability to purchase à la carte, we’re extending the reach of our world-class portfolio and making it even more convenient for fans to watch their favorite home, food, true crime, relationships and lifestyle programming as part of their existing Spectrum experience.”