ARRI Expands Management Board

Left to right: Chief Financial Officer Frank Eischet; Chief Operating Officer Marcel Koutstaal; Chief Product Officer David Bermbach; and Chief Commercial Officer Chris Richter.

MUNICH—ARRI has announced an expanded Management Board and a streamlined operating structure as part of an effort to strengthen innovation, execution, and global customer alignment.

As part of those changes, Frank Eischet and Marcel Koutstaal have joined ARRI’s Management Board alongside David Bermbach and Chris Richter.

The company said that the expanded leadership team combines operational, financial, product, and commercial expertise needed to support ARRI’s long-term growth and evolving role as a provider of integrated solutions across the Motion Picture, Live Entertainment, and Content Creation industries.

At the same time, ARRI is simplifying its organizational structure by consolidating responsibilities previously divided between the Camera Systems and Lighting business units. The new setup strengthens the focus on comprehensive solutions for our target markets rather than individual product categories, accelerates decision-making, and brings product development, operations, and commercial execution into closer alignment worldwide.

ARRI said that for customers, this translates into faster delivery of solutions and a more seamless experience across ARRI’s camera, lighting, and service portfolio.

“ARRI is entering a new phase focused on investment, integration, and scalable growth,” said Thomas Riedel, owner of ARRI. “By expanding the Management Board, we are strengthening the connection between technology, operations, and commercial execution. Frank Eischet deepens collaboration within the Riedel Group, while Marcel Koutstaal adds valuable international expertise to accelerate innovation and operational performance across the company.”

Frank Eischet joins ARRI’s Management Board as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Coming from Riedel Communications, he will continue in his role at Riedel while supporting ARRI’s financial and strategic development, further strengthening collaboration within the group. The CFO position will be permanently filled in the upcoming weeks.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marcel Koutstaal joins the Management Board as Chief Operating Officer and assumes responsibility for ARRI’s global operations and companywide product development activities. He brings extensive international leadership experience in large-scale operational optimization and high-end camera technology, combined with deep expertise across studio, outside broadcast, remote, and cloud-based production environments.

David Bermbach assumes responsibility within the Management Board as Chief Product Officer, leading ARRI’s unified product strategy across camera and lighting technologies with a strong focus on integrated solutions. He will strengthen alignment between innovation, roadmap, and customer needs across the portfolio and continue ARRI’s transformation into a provider of integrated solutions across hardware, software, and services for Motion Picture, Live Entertainment, and Content Creation.

Chris Richter assumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer within the Management Board and continues to lead ARRI’s global commercial organization, including sales, rental, and corporate communications. He will drive a consistent worldwide approach to customer engagement, commercial execution, and brand positioning.

“We are bringing product, operations, and commercial leadership closer together to respond faster to evolving customer and production requirements worldwide,” said David Bermbach and Chris Richter. “Strengthening the operational backbone within ARRI allows us to set a clear focus on supporting the Media &

Entertainment industry in these times of change, scale innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners globally.“

With the expanded Management Board and streamlined organizational structure, ARRI advances its vision as the “Trusted Technology Leader for the Next Generation of Media & Entertainment.”