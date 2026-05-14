CBS LA, Los Angeles Rams Ink New TV Deal

LOS ANGELES—CBS LA has concluded a new multi-year agreement with the Los Angeles Rams that will make it the NFL team’s official hometown television partner in the Southern California market and provide it with exclusive rights to air preseason games and other programming.

More specifically, the agreement brings exclusive local broadcasts of Rams preseason games to CBS LA, along with a slate of weekly year-round programming, including a coaches show featuring head coach Sean McVay and original Rams content available exclusively across CBS LA platforms.

In addition to game coverage and weekly shows, the partnership also establishes a joint year-round collaboration focused on community initiatives serving Southern California.

“With nearly 90 hours of news and sports programming every week, CBS LA is uniquely positioned to deliver more Rams coverage than any other media outlet in the market,” said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS LA and CBS Colorado. “This partnership is about serving fans, celebrating Los Angeles and extending our shared commitment to the community. We’re proud to once again be the Home of the Rams.”

The agreement marks a return for the Rams to CBS LA.

“CBS LA partnered with us in 2016 when we returned to Los Angeles and helped reintroduce our organization to this city,” said Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff. “We are thrilled to once again team up with CBS LA to bring fans closer to Rams football through our preseason games and exclusive content year-round. This partnership will enable us to deepen our connection with Angelenos through CBS’ dynamic programming as well as shared efforts that will make an impact on the community we all call home.”