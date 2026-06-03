Sony to Show New PTZ Cameras at InfoComm 2026

SYDNEY, Australia—Sony Electronics has introduced the SRG-AS10 4K 60p-compatible PTZ auto-framing camera using the company’s proprietary AI, which automatically recognizes, tracks and captures subjects with a natural composition, as well as the SRG-XS10, a basic 4K PTZ camera. The company will show both at InfoComm 2026, set for June 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The new cameras use a 1/2.8-type 4K image sensor featuring STARVIS, Sony’s proprietary image sensor technology. STARVIS enables clear video capture even in low-light environments. The PTZ cameras are enhanced with smooth, natural pan-and-tilt operation, delivering fluid camera movement from start to stop without abrupt acceleration or deceleration, Sony said.

Both cameras can be used for a wide range of shooting distances in concert halls, theaters, gymnasiums and similar venues and for a variety of shots ranging from close-ups to the back of the hall. Their compact, lightweight design allows for installation in diverse settings and can capture high-resolution video that clearly expresses subjects’ facial expressions, Sony said.

Key SRG-AS10 features include:

PTZ auto-framing leveraging Sony’s proprietary AI analytics algorithms, supporting capture in diverse applications, including online classes and lectures, corporate content creation, streaming and sports capture.

Ball Sports (basketball) Mode 2 supporting automated capture of indoor full-court basketball games from a wide shot.

supporting automated capture of indoor full-court basketball games from a wide shot. Automatic multi-person framing of up to eight people within the frame at the same time.

STARVIS technology to ensue clear video even in low light with a ½.8-type 4K image sensor.

Lightweight, compact design to support flexible installation and image capture.

“With the announcement of the SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10, Sony continues to enable professional and reliable 4K capture across real-world AV environments,” said Tom Garvan, product manager at Sony Australia. “By combining intelligent automation, smooth PTZ performance, flexible integration and support for common routing and control protocols, these compact cameras remove technical barriers, allowing education, corporate and live environments to focus on what matter most – their message and presentation.”

The SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10 are expected to be available near the end of 2026.

See Sony at InfoComm booth C8301.

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More information about the SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10 is available on the company’s website.