Fahad Haider Joins NESN as VP, Operations and Engineering

BOSTON—Regional sports network NESN has tapped Fahad Haider as vice president, operations and engineering, leading its broadcast operations, broadcast engineering and studio production operations organizations.

NESN televises Boston Red Sox baseball games, Boston Bruins hockey games and other events to a territory comprising the six New England states. Its programming is also available via direct-to-consumer app NESN 360.

A 20-year industry veteran, Haider most recently served as vice president and general manager of operations for FanDuel Sports Network. He also held engineering leadership roles at Spectrum’s SportsNet LA and had previously been NESN’s VP of broadcast engineering and CTO.

“Fahad is one of the most accomplished operations and engineering leaders in our industry, and his track record building and running large-scale live sports operations is the leadership NESN needs as we keep modernizing how we deliver content across every platform,” said David Wisnia, president and CEO of NESN and Sportsnet Pittsburgh. “We’re thrilled to welcome him back to the team.”

Over his career, Haider has been responsible for high-visibility live broadcasts for more than 50 Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and National Football League teams, NESN said, earning three Emmy Awards for live productions, operations and engineering.

“NESN holds a special place in my career, and returning to lead its operations and engineering organizations at this moment is a tremendous opportunity,” Haider said. “The network is building towards an ambitious future across linear and streaming, and I’m excited to help shape how NESN delivers that experience to fans.”