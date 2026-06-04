Fahad Haider Joins NESN as VP, Operations and Engineering
TV sports veteran returns to RSN home of Boston’s Red Sox, Bruins
BOSTON—Regional sports network NESN has tapped Fahad Haider as vice president, operations and engineering, leading its broadcast operations, broadcast engineering and studio production operations organizations.
NESN televises Boston Red Sox baseball games, Boston Bruins hockey games and other events to a territory comprising the six New England states. Its programming is also available via direct-to-consumer app NESN 360.
A 20-year industry veteran, Haider most recently served as vice president and general manager of operations for FanDuel Sports Network. He also held engineering leadership roles at Spectrum’s SportsNet LA and had previously been NESN’s VP of broadcast engineering and CTO.
“Fahad is one of the most accomplished operations and engineering leaders in our industry, and his track record building and running large-scale live sports operations is the leadership NESN needs as we keep modernizing how we deliver content across every platform,” said David Wisnia, president and CEO of NESN and Sportsnet Pittsburgh. “We’re thrilled to welcome him back to the team.”
Over his career, Haider has been responsible for high-visibility live broadcasts for more than 50 Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and National Football League teams, NESN said, earning three Emmy Awards for live productions, operations and engineering.
“NESN holds a special place in my career, and returning to lead its operations and engineering organizations at this moment is a tremendous opportunity,” Haider said. “The network is building towards an ambitious future across linear and streaming, and I’m excited to help shape how NESN delivers that experience to fans.”
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.