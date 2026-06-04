Nielsen Announces New Integrations for Improved Measurement

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced a new integration with Mediaocean’s Prisma platform that will improve audience measurement and allow marketers to maintain a single, consistent audience definition throughout the campaign lifecycle.

This integration and its resulting capabilities will officially launch in September, just in time for the fall 2026 TV season, Nielsen said.

Prisma is an enterprise-level, end-to-end media management and campaign execution platform that acts as a central "system of record" for advertising agencies and brands, that is designed to unify workflows across digital, linear (TV/Radio), print, and out-of-home (OOH) channels.

As part of the integration, Nielsen will provide reporting on advanced audience segments for data-driven linear (DDL) national TV campaigns to expand the integration of its Big Data + Panel audience measurement solution directly within Mediaocean’s Prisma platform.

This will help drive greater industry interoperability by allowing marketers to maintain a single, consistent audience definition throughout advertising campaigns. Clients can define advanced audience segments (first- and third-party and Nielsen-owned) within Nielsen Audience Builder and then see the corresponding measurement metrics directly within Mediaocean.

This will allow marketers to move beyond traditional age and gender based demographics by enabling more advanced audience definitions to be applied consistently across ad planning and measurement workflows.

The collaboration also brings greater continuity and visibility into data-driven linear campaigns, giving advertisers a better way to understand and evaluate multi-screen ad performance.

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“Advertising’s next frontier will be built on true interoperability — not just data sharing, but a consistent audience definition that travels from planning all the way through to measurement,” explained Nielsen Chief Product Officer Akhil Parekh. “Together with Mediaocean, we're giving marketers exactly that: the ability to define audiences once and then to carry that precision across the entire campaign lifecycle.”

“The big theme here is consistency,” said Prisma Chief Product Officer Drew Kane. “As the advertising ecosystem becomes increasingly fragmented, maintaining a consistent audience definition across planning, activation, and measurement has become a challenge. By teaming up with Nielsen, we are helping to create a more connected workflow that brings greater visibility and alignment across the marketing journey.”

In addition, Nielsen announced that S&P Global Mobility is integrating insights from its Polk Automotive Solutions Portfolio, a leader in automotive advanced audiences insights, so that marketers can better reach customers in this sector. (Polk intelligence encompasses nearly 35 years of vehicle owner history, more than one billion vehicle transactions annually, and more than 650 million vehicles tracked daily.)

That means marketers and agencies can now leverage Polk Audiences across Nielsen’s planning and measurement products, including Nielsen Audience Builder, Nielsen Media Impact, Nielsen ONE Planning and Nielsen ONE Ads. These audiences will also be available against Nielsen's Big Data+Panel data and integrated into Nielsen's digital planning/measurement solutions.

In addition, MRI-Simmons and S&P Global Mobility are expanding advanced audience capabilities into Nielsen ONE.

MRI-Simmons, a leading provider of survey-based insights about American consumers, is expanding its relationship with Nielsen to deliver new, research-driven audience insights within Nielsen ONE planning and measurement tools.

Taken together, these developments mean improved campaign performance, via even better data-driven planning, measurement, and optimization capabilities, Nielsen reported.