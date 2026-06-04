NAB Releases New ‘Keep the Game On’ Spot
30-second ad aims to keep sports on local broadcast TV and not locked behind paywalls
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has released a new 30-second TV spot in its effort to enlist the public in urging lawmakers to keep sports programming on local broadcast stations.
“More and more, the games fans love are getting locked behind paywalls,“ the spot says. “Another app. Another fee. Another way fans get left behind.”
Sports belong where everyone can access them—on broadcast TV, it says. The spot asks the public to text “Sports” to 39179. Doing so, takes people to a letter to lawmakers that says in part:
“Live sports should remain a shared experience that everyone can access, no matter where we live or what we can afford. That’s why I’m asking you to help keep live spots on broadcast TV.”
NAB’s “Keep the Game On” campaign emphasizes the role of local broadcasters in delivering major sporting events.
The spot is available in English and Spanish.
NAB’s Keep the Game On campaign is available online.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.