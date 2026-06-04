Sinclair Launches NextGen TV Campaign in Columbus, Ohio
Effort aims to increase awareness and adoption of 3.0 broadcasts
HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair has launched a comprehensive local marketing and consumer education campaign in Columbus, Ohio, that aims to increase awareness and adoption of NextGen TV, the next-generation broadcast standard powered by ATSC 3.0.
The campaign combines a localized microsite, consumer giveaways, on-air promotion and digital engagement to educate consumers on the benefits of NextGen TV and how to access it.
“NextGen TV is the most significant upgrade to broadcast television in decades, delivering a superior viewing experience with enhanced picture quality, immersive audio, and interactive capabilities,” said Del Parks, president of technology at Sinclair. “With this campaign, we are focused on simplifying the path to adoption, providing consumers with clear, practical information and showing them firsthand how to access and experience what’s next in television. Columbus was selected as an ideal market given its strong sports engagement, evolving viewing behaviors, and Sinclair’s local station footprint.”
At the center of the campaign is a dedicated, Columbus-specific NextGen TV microsite that serves as a consumer resource hub. The microsite is designed to remove complexity and provide a clear, accessible pathway for consumers to begin using NextGen TV and includes:
- ZIP code-based availability tools.
- Equipment compatibility guidance.
- Step-by-step setup instructions.
- Recommendations for TVs, antennas and converter devices.
The campaign will also include limited-time incentives to encourage adoption, including converter box and antenna contest giveaways via Channel Master. The campaign will run through July 3.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.