SmallHD Introduces OLED 16 4K Production Monitor

CARY, N.C.—SmallHD has unveiled its new OLED 16 4K production monitor that combines OLED’s contrast ratio, exceptional color accuracy, customizable dials, Wi-Fi integration and set-ready construction for on-set workflows.

“Our new OLED 16 4K Monitor addresses the need for infinite contrast, true blacks, shadow detail, precise color reproduction, and zero haloing in a form factor able to withstand the rigors of production,” said Matt Eidenbock, product manager for SmallHD.

The 16-inch production monitor offers 3840 x 2160 (UHD) resolution, true 10-bit color (99% DCI-P3 / 97% Rec.2020), and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for critical exposure control and shadow detail.

“Designed to enhance DIT and DP workflows, it’s lightweight, rugged and comes with professional-grade I/O, multiple mounting points, integrated Wi-Fi functionality, and four multi-function dials that let users customize the way they navigate our award-winning PageOS toolkit,” said Eidenbock.

The monitor is lightweight and portable. Its rugged form factor is an optimal panel size for side-by-side viewing.

The OLED 16 is designed to mount easily on DIT carts, DP stands or at Video Village. The unibody chassis is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, and the monitor weighs 10.4 pounds (4.72 kgs). A Smart Rail Connector and 100mm VESA-compatible mount offer multiple mounting points for versatile power and accessory configurations.

The monitor offers professional-grade I/O, including: four 12G-SDI in/out, one HDMI 2.0 in/out, one 4-pin XLR power input, one USB 2.0 (5V / 2.4A), one USB (5V / 1.5A), one USB-C (5V / 1.5A), RP-SMA Wi-Fi antenna connector, 1x RJ45 10Base-T/100Base-TX Ethernet and two 2-pin locking outputs to power external devices like Teradek wireless solutions.

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A joystick/wheel, function/menu buttons and four machined dials on the lower front of the monitor offer customizable control over the included PageOS toolkit, including waveform, vectorscope, EL Zone, multiview, false color and LUT workflows.