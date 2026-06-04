NCTC, ACAC Going to Disney World for Independent Show

WASHINGTON and OVERLAND PARK, Kan.—The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects have released further details about the program and events at the 21st annual Independent Show, which is themed “Imagination Meets Innovation”.

The event will take place July 26-29 at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and reflect NCTC’s commitment to delivering practical value and resources for its members by focusing on turning industry innovation into immediate operational results, it said. Both the NCTC and ACAC represent smaller, independent cable operators.

“This year’s TIS is designed to make scaling networks, launching advanced services and supporting customers easier than ever for independent ISPs,” NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli said. “Every session, workshop and keynote will equip members with the strategies and turnkey solutions needed to expand and compete at enterprise scale as more broadband choices and smarter connectivity reshape the market. Attendees will leave Florida with a practical framework for enhancing the subscriber experience, whether through profitable mobile bundles, smart AI tools or seamless network convergence.”

Building on NCTC's growing portfolio of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), programming, and network infrastructure solutions, The Independent Show will introduce expanded tactical workshops focused on mobile device strategies, bundling frameworks and network optimization, equipping members with the tools to offer converged services and increase long-term subscriber retention. These sessions will address the industry's evolving regulatory landscape while guiding members toward seamless customer experiences through the convergence of fiber, Wi-Fi, mobile and video.

Attendees will also learn about NCTC’s latest initiatives in AI, broadband, streaming and other areas shaping the future of connectivity, it said.

“On every front, we’re empowering independent operators to innovate, prepare for the future, and invest in their networks,” ACAC President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer said. “ACA Connects looks forward to leading conversations at The Independent Show with the most influential leaders driving broadband, video, and mobile policy, including FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty. Attendees will not just leave with a more strategic playbook to navigate the regulatory world; they will gain the confidence they need to run their businesses and win.”

ACAC will also deliver an insider analysis for Independent Show attendees, breaking down key policy debates in ways that will help the industry navigate upcoming regulatory and deregulatory changes in Washington.

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Expert-led panels and interactive breakout sessions will also focus on topics such as:

Mobile bundling strategies to strengthen broadband value and customer retention.

AI deployment, data readiness and governance for B2B applications,

The evolving video ecosystem and driving customer stickiness with NCTC Broadband TV.

Network infrastructure optimization and convergence across fiber, Wi-Fi and mobile.

Regulatory shifts, including permitting reform, AI oversight, universal service reform and changes to the video marketplace.

Keynotes and general sessions on the show’s agenda include:

Noelle Russell, Founder & Chief AI Officer of the AI Leadership Institute – In the show’s opening keynote, Russell will share practical, real‑world insights on how independents can use AI to strengthen operations, serve customers better and stay competitive without losing what makes them unique.

In the show’s opening keynote, Russell will share practical, real‑world insights on how independents can use AI to strengthen operations, serve customers better and stay competitive without losing what makes them unique. Olivia Trusty, FCC Commissioner – Shortly after the keynote on Monday, Trusty will join Spellmeyer for a fireside chat on empowering independent providers to expand broadband access, drive investment and strengthen rural communities.

– Shortly after the keynote on Monday, Trusty will join Spellmeyer for a fireside chat on empowering independent providers to expand broadband access, drive investment and strengthen rural communities. David and Jonah Stillman, Generational Experts – In Tuesday’s keynote, a father‑and‑son duo representing Gen X and Gen Z will share research on how different age groups influence technology adoption, culture and team dynamics.

In Tuesday’s keynote, a father‑and‑son duo representing Gen X and Gen Z will share research on how different age groups influence technology adoption, culture and team dynamics. Jimmy Zasowski, President, Platform Distribution, Disney Entertainment and ESPN – Directly following Tuesday’s keynotes, Zasowki will share new insights in an exclusive fireside chat with NCTC's CEO.

In a pre-show event on July 26, the Marketing Innovators Group (NCTC members only) offers a hands-on AI workshop for marketers to sharpen competitive strategies, user groups to learn from peers and a welcome party at Epcot Pavilion, where guests can experience all four Disney parks in one night.

More information is available here.