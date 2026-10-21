Clear-Com Unveils Mentrix Panel at NAB Show New York

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com is debuting the Mentrix panel, featuring a touch-screen interface to give operators fast, flexible access to communications functions while maximizing workspace at NAB Show New York, which opened today at Javits Center in Manhattan.

Built for productions across multiple industries, including broadcast, racing, theater, outside broadcast (OB) trucks and live events, Mentrix brings together tactile control and touch screen flexibility in a compact form factor.

The panel features 16 keysets, combining eight physical lever keys with either eight or 16 rotary keys, alongside touch controls. Its hybrid interface helps operators respond quickly to changing communications needs while adapting controls and layouts as roles, shows and production workflows evolve.

“Mentrix represents an important step forward in how we think about the communications panel experience,” Dave MacKinnon, vice president of product management at Clear-Com, said. “We wanted to develop a solution that gives operators the flexibility to adapt to changing production demands while maintaining the speed and reliability they expect from Clear-Com. Mentrix introduces a new approach to control that complements our existing portfolio and opens up new possibilities for modern production environments.”

Mentrix supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), eliminating the need for a separate power supply and helping simplify installation while reducing cable clutter. Standard VESA compatibility provides additional installation flexibility, allowing the panel to be mounted on compatible monitor arms, walls and custom workstations. Its compact design helps free up desk space without sacrificing access to essential controls.

“With Mentrix, we set out to balance the immediacy of physical controls with the flexibility of a touch screen in a compact, thoughtfully designed panel,” said Frank Linton, product manager for Mentrix at Clear-Com. “Features such as PoE and VESA mounting make it easier to integrate into a wide range of workspaces, while its adaptable interface helps operators keep pace with changing roles and workflows. The goal is to give users the controls they need, where they need them.”

Beyond traditional keypanel functionality, Mentrix supports widgets and visual tools that can expand the operator experience without requiring an additional display. Integrated USB connectivity and a dynamic display further support flexible, space-conscious workflows, while rotary controls provide familiar tactile operation.

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Designed for modern IP-based production environments, Mentrix Flex supports Audio over IP (AoIP) for integration into networked intercom workflows.

See Clear-Com at NAB Show New York Booth 739.

More information is available on the company’s website.