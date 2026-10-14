Pliant to Feature CrewCom Flex at 2026 NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Pliant Technologies will highlight its new CrewCom Flex during the 2026 NAB Show New York, Oct. 21-22, at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

CrewCom Flex is a frameless matrix intercom system and a complete matrix IP-based solution that converges wired, wireless and virtual voice communications on an AES67/SMPTE ST 2110 backbone without the limitations of traditional matrix hardware frames. The company will also show its CrewCom and MicroCom line during the show.

CrewCom Flex seamlessly integrates Pliant’s CrewCom wireless intercom system with new wired panels, desktop panels, wired belt packs and browser- or app-based virtual intercom panels that can be deployed in cloud-native of local infrastructures.

Designed for broadcast productions and critical communication environments, CrewCom Flex delivers a complete communications ecosystem built for hybrid, remote, distributed and highly scalable workflows, the company said. At the platform’s core is the new CrewCom Flex Main Panel (CKP-16) and Desktop Panel (CDP-16), designed to combine the familiarity of traditional hardware with the flexibility and advantages of frameless distributed IP communications.

Expansion panels can be added to create highly customizable user stations, while each panel and desktop panel functions as its own intelligent distributed matrix. Unlike traditional matrix-based intercom systems that rely on centralized hardware frames, CrewCom Flex uses a unique distributed architecture, eliminating single points of failure and enabling almost limitless scalability. CrewCom Flex is standards-based with AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 support for seamless AoIP and VoIP integration and includes ST 2022-7 compliance for maximum reliability in mission-critical applications.

Pliant Technologies will also feature its CrewCom Flex four-channel (CBP-24) belt pack at NAB Show New York. Designed for flexible production workflows, it offers an integrated microphone and speaker, giving users an option to communicate without needing a headset.

The Flex product line also includes the CrewCom Flex Virtual Intercom system, an integrated browser-based VoIP communications solution available in four-, eight-, 16- and 36-key virtual user configurations.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Flex Virtual Intercom can operate as a standalone communications system. It can also integrate seamlessly into larger CrewCom Flex deployments and is accessible from PCs, Macs, tablets and mobile devices.

CrewCom Flex integrates directly with existing CrewCom wireless intercom systems through CrewCom’s 32x32 Dante/AES-67 Digital Audio Network Interface [CXD-32CF], which provides routing and expansion capabilities into and out of a CrewNet infrastructure using EtherCon copper and dual LC fiber connectivity.

See Pliant Technologies in Booth 645 at NAB Show New York.

More information is available on the company’s website.