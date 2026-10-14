IPC to Demo One Connect Comms Platform at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—IPC will make its debut as an NAB Show New York exhibitor, demonstrating its One Connect WebRTC matrix interconnect platform and its One Link and One Link Studio keypanels in the Dale Pro Audio show-floor booth at Javits Convention Center Oct. 20–21.

In Booth 761, attendees can see One Connect, which IPC said provides a flexible, IP-based approach, supporting secure, low-latency communications in a variety of environments, including on-premises, offline, cloud-hosted or as a turnkey hosting option for teams that prefer a fully managed experience.

Visitors can also get a look at One Link, a compact, desk-ready unit with a touch-screen interface and programmable physical smart buttons that let every user work according to their preferences. OneLink delivers electro-acoustical echo cancellation and ultra-loudspeakers to support point-to-points, party lines, fixed groups and IFBs, IPC said. It has a compact form factor that’s suitable for control rooms, studios and production environments and has a powerful keypanel that is easy to deploy, supports continuity across distributed teams and features industry-leading affordability, IPC said.

Also on display will be One Link Studio, a 1U rackmount version that can be a drop-in replacement for legacy keypanels.

“We are excited to exhibit at NAB New York as a featured partner of Dale Pro Audio,” IPC Head of Sales–One Connect Nicole D’Antuono said. “One Connect is built on a legacy of providing the reliability and performance customers depend on for their communications needs. We continue to build on that foundation while working with valued parters like Dale Pro Audio, who understand the evolving needs of broadcast and Pro AV professionals.”

The collaboration with Dale Pro Audio gives NAB Show New York attendees a chance to see IPC’s solutions alongside other pro audio technologies in a real-time working environment, IPC said.

For more information, visit IPC’s website.