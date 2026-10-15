NEP Adds TAG Multiviewing, Monitoring and QC to NEP Platform

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group today announced the availability of TAG Video Systems' software-based multiviewing, monitoring and QC capabilities through NEP Platform.

Customers can deploy TAG alongside complementary software applications through NEP Platform’s single, secure interface, bringing multiviewing, real-time monitoring and quality control into broader production workflows. TAG Core, the software behind TAG Video Systems’ technology, lets production teams view all of their media formats side by side, monitor them in depth in real time, and analyze signal quality with built-in QC tools.

NEP Platform is built around an open approach to software orchestration, running applications from multiple technology providers on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. This gives customers the flexibility to run different production applications on common infrastructure, deploying and scaling capabilities up or down as production requirements change, the company said.

“We’re excited to bring TAG’s technology to NEP Platform and become part of its growing software ecosystem,” said Michael Demb, vice president, Product Strategy at TAG Video Systems. “TAG and NEP share a common view of where the industry is headed: toward open, software-defined environments that give customers more freedom to choose the technologies and capabilities that work best for them. By bringing TAG to NEP Platform, production teams get multiviewing for all their media formats side by side, in-depth real-time monitoring, and QC analysis in one place, so they can verify what they put on air with confidence.”