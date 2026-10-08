Calrec Brings New Consoles, Software to NAB Show New York

HEBDEN BRIDGE, England—Calrec Audio will debut its Type RT digital console and Apex M6 modular I/O platform in the U.S. and exhibit new versions of its virtualized mixing engine and Argo console software at NAB Show New York (Oct. 20-21).

Visitors to Calrec’s booth at the Javits Convention Center (Booth 444) can see Type RT, which the company calls its most compact all-in-one digital console. Launched in September, Type RT includes built-in DSP, control processing, I/O, monitoring and USB audio. The console supports native ST 2110 audio-over-IP connectivity with optional Dante and MADI and a silent fanless design that makes it suitable for sports venues, radio, local TV, podcast studios and houses of worship, Calrec said. It is available in six-, 12- or 18-fader options.

Apex M6 is a 1-rack-unit modular I/O platform for audio interfacing, routing, bridging and network edge connectivity. It includes six configurable module slots, two built-in MADI interfaces, a 512-by-512 internal router and NMOS-native operation. It can work across Calrec’s console range or independently from it, the company said.

Calrec booth visitors will also see a 36-fader Argo S console with an ImPulse IP processing core acting as its main controller. The console will be linked via True Control 2.0 to a 24-fader Argo M running on internal DSP and a 12-fader Type RT.

True Control 2.0 gives users full control over EQ, dynamics, routing, direct outputs and delay from any connected console, Calrec said, with a single controller able to manage five other consoles or processing cores simultaneously.

Calrec will also preview virtualized audio mixing engine ImPulseV v1.5, an update that adds support for Grass Valley’s AMPP control SDK, giving AMPP applications direct control over console parameters including faders. It also includes Calrec’s AMPP bridge application, providing bidirectional control between an ImPulse core and the AMPP environment, and supports commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, NDI connectivity alongside Dante and automated deployment via Cloud-Init and Terraform.

The update adds 96- and 140-path DSP packs to the existing 256-path configuration. Short-term licenses of one year, 12 weeks and four weeks are now available. The engine will also be available on NEP’s Platform.

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Argo v1.5 adds Offline Assist, which enables users to configure shows, memories and presets without an ImPulse or Argo surface. Its new True Peak Limiters keep output within broadcast loudness standards, and I/O patching was streamlined for faster switching, Calrec said. A new Bulk Advanced Configuration saves advanced settings across multiple devices in a single action, the company said.

Calrec also said it will add support for the Media eXchange Layer (MXL) to ImPulse V.

“NAB Show New York marks the first opportunity for the U.S. market to get hands-on with our new Type RT consoles and Apex M6 platform,” Calrec Director of Product Management Henry Goodman said. “Together with Argo, they show how broadcasters can build exactly the system they need, at the scale they need it. Freedom of choice is ultimately a business decision. When the cost of a production tracks the scale of the job, broadcasters can say yes to more content, on more platforms, without overcommitting their budgets.”