TV Skyline Becomes `World’s First' Ultrix FR30 Customer

AMSTERDAM—Ross Video has announced TV Skyline, one of Germany’s leading providers of broadcast and media services, has become the world’s first customer for Ross’ new Ultrix FR30, which was launched at IBC2026.

The Ultrix FR30 is a high-capacity, hyperconverged routing and signal-processing platform, offering up to 576 UHD inputs and outputs in a single frame. It brings routing, processing, production switchers and infrastructure together to help production teams simplify workflows, maximize space, and prepare for future growth.

For TV Skyline, the FR30 is the next step in a long-standing relationship with Ross and a natural evolution of its Ultrix journey.

"As existing Ultrix users, we've seen firsthand how transformative the platform can be.” Says Wolfgang Reeh, founder, owner and CEO of TV Skyline. “TV Skyline operates multiple Ultrix systems today, and the combination of routing, audio and video processing, and production switching within a truly software-defined ecosystem has proven to be a major advantage for our outside broadcast productions. With the new Ultrix FR30, Ross is enabling us to scale these efficiencies even further and support increasingly complex productions with greater confidence and operational agility."

"TV Skyline has been a valued partner for many years, and we're proud to see their continued investment in the Ultrix platform,” added Steffen Buschmann, regional sales director, Northern Europe at Ross Video. “Their decision to adopt the new Ultrix FR30 reflects not only the strength of our relationship, but also the tangible operational and production benefits Ultrix delivers to their outside broadcast workflows."

Learn more about the new Ultrix FR30 here .