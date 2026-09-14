TV Skyline Becomes `World’s First' Ultrix FR30 Customer
The high-capacity, hyperconverged routing and signal-processing platform was launched at IBC2026
AMSTERDAM—Ross Video has announced TV Skyline, one of Germany’s leading providers of broadcast and media services, has become the world’s first customer for Ross’ new Ultrix FR30, which was launched at IBC2026.
The Ultrix FR30 is a high-capacity, hyperconverged routing and signal-processing platform, offering up to 576 UHD inputs and outputs in a single frame. It brings routing, processing, production switchers and infrastructure together to help production teams simplify workflows, maximize space, and prepare for future growth.
For TV Skyline, the FR30 is the next step in a long-standing relationship with Ross and a natural evolution of its Ultrix journey.
"As existing Ultrix users, we've seen firsthand how transformative the platform can be.” Says Wolfgang Reeh, founder, owner and CEO of TV Skyline. “TV Skyline operates multiple Ultrix systems today, and the combination of routing, audio and video processing, and production switching within a truly software-defined ecosystem has proven to be a major advantage for our outside broadcast productions. With the new Ultrix FR30, Ross is enabling us to scale these efficiencies even further and support increasingly complex productions with greater confidence and operational agility."
"TV Skyline has been a valued partner for many years, and we're proud to see their continued investment in the Ultrix platform,” added Steffen Buschmann, regional sales director, Northern Europe at Ross Video. “Their decision to adopt the new Ultrix FR30 reflects not only the strength of our relationship, but also the tangible operational and production benefits Ultrix delivers to their outside broadcast workflows."
Learn more about the new Ultrix FR30 here.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.