Mesh Broadcast Services Adds Calrec Argo M Console

SQUAMISH, British Columbia—Mesh Broadcast Services, a mobile production facilities company here, said it has deployed a Calrec Argo M console to fit the professional audio capabilities of a large production truck into a smaller unit.

Installed by Calrec’s Canadian partner, True North AV, the 36-fader desk sits in the production area of Mesh Broadcast Services’ Eclipse flagship, a 40-foot unit that was recently moved onto a 2025 Freightliner dual-axle truck. The truck now covers 10 to 12 events per month.

Mesh Broadcast Services first used its new Argo M during its six-week contract with InLive, the city of Vancouver and FIFA for the Vancouver FIFA Fan Festival. That event, held at the Pacific National Exhibition, served as a central hub for soccer fans watching FIFA World Cup games.

“We looked at several platforms, but when Calrec developed and launched the Argo series, we knew we had found both the power and size to fit our applications,” Scott McPhee, co-founder and production director at Mesh Broadcast Services, said.

“In North American sports, Calrec is the platform of choice for 90% of engineers,” McPhee continued. “With the Argo M, we have an extremely powerful audio workflow. The desk is intuitive enough that new A1s can get working fairly quickly, but seasoned A1s used to the older, larger Calrec consoles can still operate a show fairly easily."

Mesh Broadcast Services needed a console with multiple I/O options. That’s especially the case because Dante is a “huge” platform for Mesh, as many of today’s productions require it as part of the workflow, McPhee said.

“Combine that with the usual MADI connections and analog, and you can cover just about any workflow, be it a pro sport like hockey or soccer, or a streaming e-game event,” he said.

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“In 2025, we were the official broadcast facilities provider for the Invictus Games in Vancouver,” he continued. “We purchased a DirectOut Prodigy MX as a MADI and Dante interface for our old audio system, but combined with the Argo M platform, these two devices have increased our capabilities tenfold. The card slot options for the Argo series are a huge bonus. With a small truck space, we need compact but powerful.”

Mesh Broadcast Services also installed three Calrec Type R analog I/O boxes, housed in flight cases as portable field boxes for a compact solution that is easy to move around the field of play.

More information is available on the Calrec and Mesh Broadcast Services websites.