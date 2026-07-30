Haivision To Feature Makito ONE, Falkon X4 At IBC 2026

MONTREAL—Haivision will make the European debut of its Makito ONE video transport platform and Falkon X4 5G mobile video transmitter during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Makito ONE and Falkon X4 represent the newest additions to Haivision's broadcast contribution ecosystem for live sports, news and event production. Together, the solutions enable broadcasters to contribute high-quality, ultra-low latency live video from fixed, remote and mobile production environments over any type of network.

Makito ONE is Haivision's fully configurable video transport platform that combines dual-channel video encoding and decoding, ultra-low latency 4K UHD, HD and HDR video, and multi-codec flexibility in a single compact blade.

Used for primary contribution and remote production, Makito ONE supports H.264, HEVC and JPEG XS along with SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity, enabling broadcasters to configure the platform for encoding, decoding or mixed workflows as needed while delivering broadcast-quality video contribution over public internet, wireless, satellite and fiber networks.

Scalable from a compact single-blade system to high-density modular chassis, Makito ONE ensures rock-solid AV synchronization and highly reliable video transport, supporting productions of any size.

Falkon X4 is Haivision's newest mobile video transmitter, purpose-built for remote production of live sports and 24/7 news. Featuring a four-modem, 2x2 MIMO architecture and Haivision's cellular bonding technology, Falkon X4 delivers robust, uninterrupted connectivity across public and private 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks. Supporting pristine 4K/UHD, HD, and HDR video with HEVC and H.264 encoding, Falkon X4 provides reliable video transmission with true mobility and flexible operational control, enabling production teams to capture live content from virtually any location.

Haivision will also demonstrate how its ultra-low latency bonded cellular technology is able to transmit video over private 5G networks at under 100 milliseconds. The company will highlight how it is transforming the way broadcasters are covering live events from crowded locations where public mobile networks can become congested and when cabling is not possible.

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See Haivision at IBC 2026 stand 2.B32.