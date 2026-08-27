BHV To Feature SportsBox Compact 4K Remote Video Switcher At IBC 2026

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K.— Broadcast technology design and engineering specialist BHV will highlight that its SportsBox small remote video switcher and format processor has moved from development to production at IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, in the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

First previewed during IBC 2025, SportsBox was developed to bring flexibility and portability to live sports and other high-action multi-camera productions. Weighing 2 pounds (900 grams) and measuring 8.8 x 6.7 x 1.2 inches (225mm x 170mm x 30mm), SportsBox meets the rigorous demands of OB without the size, weight and complexity traditionally associated with mixed format infrastructures while complying with the standards imposed by sport governing bodies.

At the heart of SportsBox is a single piece of silicon that offers a highly integrated and durable solution capable of standing up to the harshest sporting environments, such as motor GP, competitive sailing and aerial racing.

SportsBox is capable of transmitting four camera signals on a single video path (5G, COFDM), giving access to four cameras' feeds for live viewing/mixing in the production gallery with full 4K 60P 4:2:2 throughout. The compact unit can scale, synchronize and process the four signals before transporting them over a single video path, including wireless links such as 5G and COFDM. This gives production teams access to four camera feeds at the gallery while simplifying the equipment required at the remote end.

“At IBC 2025 we showed SportsBox’s potential. At IBC 2026, visitors will see full-blown capabilities that push the boundaries of field production,” said BHV chief technology officer Bill Garrett. “We developed SportsBox because we saw a very practical problem: getting multiple high-quality camera signals back to the gallery without a complex piece of equipment occupying real estate where space is at a premium. SportsBox delivers with a compact, deployable product.”

SportsBox also represents the centerpiece of BHV’s growing product portfolio. For decades, the company has designed and engineered broadcast hardware, firmware and video-processing technology for leading industry brands. The company now brings that accumulated engineering expertise directly to the market under the BHV name.

BHV will offer special IBC pricing on SportsBox for orders placed during the show.

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See BHV at IBC 2026 stand 10.B10