Gray’s Telemundo Stations Get Rights to Two Atlanta Braves Games

ATLANTA–Gray Media has announced a deal with the Atlanta Braves fans for rights to air two Atlanta Braves games in Spanish across 18 Telemundo Affiliate Stations across the Southeast.

The first game, in which the Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3, aired on August 25.

The second will air at 7:15pm ET on September 8 and feature a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

A locally produced pre-game featuring analysis, statistics, roster highlights and more are scheduled from 7:00pm to 7:15pm prior to both games featuring play-by-play host Alejandro Villegas, and sports commentator Juan Jordan.

These games will air on the following Gray Media stations that comprise Telemundo Georgia, Telemundo Alabama, Telemundo Tennessee and Telemundo South Carolina:

Atlanta (WKTB)

Savannah (WPHJ)

Augusta (WGAT)

Columbus (WCTA)

Macon (WTMH)

Albany (WTSG)

Birmingham (WTBM)

Huntsville (WTHV)

Mobile (WMBP)

Montgomery (WBXM)

Dothan (WRGX)

Nashville (WTNX)

Memphis (WTME)

Knoxville (WBXX)

Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville (WDKT)

Myrtle Beach-Florence (WXIV)

Charleston (WZCH) Columbia (WTES)

The full Atlanta Braves schedule and tickets are available at Braves.com .