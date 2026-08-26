Magewell To Highlight Newly Released Director Plus At IBC2026

NANJING, China—Magewell will feature its recently released Director Plus production and presentation solution and its new Pro Convert IP to AIO 4K standalone and Modator modules for IP decoding during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Making its IBC debut, Director Plus brings 4K production and enhanced network capabilities to Magewell's Director family of portable, all-in-one production and presentation systems. The new model can flexibly ingest up to six 4Kp60 sources or sixteen 1080p60 sources from HDMI, USB and IP feeds along with media assets from connected devices and third-party software platforms.

Combining streaming with source integration, Director Plus enables creators and production teams to build hybrid or all-IP workflows for sports, houses of worship, healthcare, enterprise, education and podcasts.

Director Plus also offers expanded ISO recording capabilities compared to earlier Director models, supporting four simultaneous recordings from any of the inputs or the program feed. This expanded capability adds more flexibility for live productions and presentations while providing valuable source material for use in post-production.

The company will also make the IBC2026 debut of two new additions to Magewell's Pro Convert IP decoder family, including the company's first IP-to-12G SDI decoding solutions. The Pro Convert IP to AIO 4K, which is now shipping, is a standalone version and can decode popular IP streams up to 4Kp60 and provide simultaneous HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI outputs in full-screen or multiview layouts with support for HDR10 and HLG.

The ninth module in Magewell's expanding Modator lineup, the Pro Convert IP to AIO 4K Module is scheduled to ship in October 2026 and brings IP-to-12G SDI decoding to centralized rack deployments. Designed for use in the Magewell Modator 2U chassis, this module provides the same core decoding capabilities as the standalone version while enabling a higher-density installation for greater space efficiency. When used with the enhanced Control Hub management software interface, a new preview function allows easy video monitoring in the web UI and via Control Hub.

See Magewell at IBC2026 stand 7.A30

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