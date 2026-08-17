PTZOptics To Unveil Rise 4K Broadcast PTZ Camera At IBC 2026

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa.—PTZOptics will make the public debut of its Rise 4K broadcast pan, tilt, zoom (PTZ) camera during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Rise combines cinematic 4K imaging, professional broadcast connectivity and intelligent video technology in a robotic camera designed for sports, broadcast, live events, enterprise studios, universities, houses of worship and independent productions. It gives producers a practical way to add high-quality camera angles, expand multicamera coverage and create more polished content without placing an operator at every camera position.

At the heart of Rise is a 1-inch, 50MP CMOS sensor that captures 4K UltraHD video at up to 60 fps. A 20x optical zoom and approximately 71-degree horizontal field of view provide the flexibility to move from wide establishing shots to detailed close-ups.

Phase-detect autofocus keeps subjects sharp, while optical image stabilization and smooth brushless motors support stable images and precise, natural camera movement. A built-in three-stage ND filter provides greater exposure control across changing lighting conditions.

Rise offers timecode and genlock to keep cameras precisely synchronized. FreeD support enables integration with virtual production and augmented reality systems.

Video outputs include 12G-SDI for 4K60, 3G-SDI, HDMI and USB 3.0. Network options include NDI HX, RTMP, RTSP, SRT and 12G-compatible SFP+ fiber connectivity. Rise also offers professional XLR inputs with 48V phantom power, onboard TF card recording and front and rear tally lights.

The camera ships with Horizon Web as its standard camera interface, bringing responsive camera movement, image and color adjustment, intelligent presets, tracking, auto-framing and automation into an intuitive browser-based workspace accessible from any device on the same network.

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Advanced tools, including waveform, vectorscope and RGB parade, help operators adjust and match cameras with precision. Built-in AI auto-tracking maintains framing and reduces routine operator input, allowing one operator to supervise more camera positions and focus on the wider production. Rise also supports PTZOptics’ broader ecosystem of Horizon Hub desktop applications for camera control, configuration and workflow management.

See PTZOptics at IBC 2026 stand 1.B07.