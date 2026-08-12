Vinten To Feature Manual, Robotic Camera Support Offerings At IBC 2026

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K.—Vinten will demonstrate how its latest manual and robotic camera support solutions are helping broadcasters deliver more content from more locations, using a wider variety of cameras and lenses, while balancing crew, space and budget constraints during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company will feature the Versine 240 fluid head, introduced at IBC 2025. The head joins the flagship Versine 360, extending a range designed specifically for every position without at box lens at outside broadcasts.

Supporting payloads from 0 to 55 pounds (0-25 kg), Versine 240 delivers the precise balance and smooth movement needed for long-lens operation within a lightweight design suited to roaming OB positions, touchline coverage and live event production.

Vinten will also demonstrate VEGA Lite, its broadcast-ready PTZ control solution that delivers professional automation, consistent workflows and scalable control. Supporting a wide range of broadcast PTZ cameras and robotic devices, VEGA Lite provides a single control platform that allows broadcasters to create a unified workflow.

The company will showcase dedicated support solutions, including the manual Osprey Lite pedestal, adapted for direct PTZ camera mounting, and the robotic Tecnopoint Starter Ceiling Track, which provides smooth overhead PTZ camera movement while maximizing valuable floor space.

Vinten will also highlight the FP-188+ full XY robotic pedestal, controlled by the VEGA Control System, for permanent studio facilities. Incorporating intelligent mapping and enhanced on-board sensing, the system enables precise, repeatable camera movement while helping operators avoid potential collisions in busy studios.

See Vinten at IBC 2026 stand 13.A05.

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