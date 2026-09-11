Ikegami Introduces VN Versions of Four UNICAM XE Cameras At IBC2026

AMSTERDAM—Ikegami has unveiled four additions to its UNICAM XE range of 4K cameras, including the UHK-X700VN, UHK-X750VN, UHK-X600VN and UHK-X650VN here at IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14.

Developed from the established UHK-X700, X750, X600 and X650 broadcast and professional video production cameras, the VN versions offer new creative features normally associated with digital cinematography, including seamless depth of field adjustability, Bokeh effects and seamless exposure adjustment.

Integral to the VN models is an advanced variable neutral-density filter that allows camera operators to maintain their existing iris setting and depth of field while precisely controlling exposure, regardless of changes in the amount of incoming light. This supports a wide range of creative applications, including naturally blurring the background to emphasize the subject. Applications include reducing interference patterns when shooting LED walls in news studios or in virtual production environments.

Conventional variable neutral-density filters typically cause light loss when switched from a clear-filter state to variable neutral-density operation. The new cameras employ a proprietary Ikegami filter structure to provide seamless and stepless variable neutral-density control, starting from a zero-attenuation state.

This minimizes the exposure shift and changes in image characteristics that can occur when variable neutral-density control is initially engaged. Exposure can thus be adjusted even during live production, maintaining the desired iris setting and depth of field as well as providing greater creative freedom.

The VN cameras include new control modes based on the variable neutral-density filter. Among these is a mode allowing the operator to define the variable range of the lens iris. This is particularly effective when maintaining optimal optical lens performance as a priority or when a specific depth of field is desired.

In addition, an automated mode delivers continuous exposure control across a wide range by enabling simultaneous control of the variable neutral-density filter, lens iris and electronic gain. The camera system optimizes exposure while maintaining the operator's desired visual characteristics.

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The UHK-X700VN incorporates 2/3-inch CMOS 4K sensors with global shutters to eliminate rolling shutter distortion and flash-banding artifacts. It includes full support for HDR imagery with HLG as well as BT.2020 and BT.709 chroma spaces.

When combined with the BSX-100 base station, the UHK-X700VN optionally supports simultaneous output in 4K and HD video formats, including mixed sources. 4K video is available as a 12G-SDI feed directly from the camera head, allowing the UHK-X700VN to be integrated into a wireless system. High frame rate shooting at up to 2x speed in 4K or up to 8x speed in HD via the base station is possible as an option for applications such as capturing fast motion in sport or stage events.

The UHK-X750VN is a full studio camera with all the UHK-X700VN features except those that apply to portable shoulder operation. It offers a lower center of gravity than the UHK-X700VN plus easier staging compared to a portable camera with telephoto lens and supporter.

The UHK-X600VN and UHK-X650VN are HD variants of the UHK-X600 and UHK-X650 respectively, upgradeable to native UHD by adding a software license key.

See Ikegami at IBC 2026 stand 12.A31.