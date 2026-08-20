MRMC to Exhibit with New Owner MultiDyne at IBC26 for the First Time

KINGS PARK, NY—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will demonstrate its expanding camera robotics and motion control portfolio at IBC2026, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam. The show marks the first time MRMC (MultiDyne Robotics Motion Control), will exhibit as part of the MultiDyne organization, since it announced the acquisition the assets of MRMC in June.

MRMC will be in Stand 12.H11, complementing MultiDyne’s separate Hall 11 stand (11.C12) and giving the combined organization two points of presence at the show.

MultiDyne says its strategy is to grow MRMC across all three of its established market areas: broadcast, film and commercial production, and rentals, all of which will be represented on the MRMC stand. New MRMC products are in the early stages of development for 2027

Neil Maycock, Managing Director, MultiDyne MRMC says its primary message at IBC is one of strength and continuity.

“IBC gives us an important opportunity to reinforce that MRMC remains the same innovative business our customers know,” he said. “We have preserved the respected MRMC brand along with its core technologies, intellectual property, manufacturing capabilities and key engineering expertise. Customers will see familiar faces, established products and the same commitment to exceptional engineering and support.”

MRMC says it will focus on three product ranges, including Cinebot Nano, which brings MRMC’s professional motion-control capabilities to filmmakers, content creators and smaller production teams in a compact platform. The nine-axis robot supports cameras up to 7kg and offers one meter of reach. PushMoco control allows operators to physically position the arm and record keyframes, while included Flair Lite software provides an accessible path to creating precise, repeatable camera moves. The system can operate on a pedestal or optional track and can be mounted to tripods, tables, carts, vehicles or in an inverted configuration, extending high-end robotic cinematography into productions.

The StudioBot range brings MRMC’s robotic-arm expertise directly into broadcast production, combining smooth multi-axis camera movement with precision, repeatability and production automation. Available in several configurations, StudioBot is designed to help broadcasters move beyond static studio camera positions and create more dynamic content while supporting virtual and automated production workflows, according to the company. Its Robokam software provides centralized graphical control for creating and editing shots, moves and playlists, with support for controlling multiple robotic systems and executing predefined movements or complex sequences without requiring programming expertise.

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Rounding out the exhibit, MRMC’s Slidekamera extends the company’s portfolio from robotic arms into precision rail-based motion systems. The range spans modular sliders and PTZ camera movers for applications ranging from single-camera productions to large multi-camera studios, delivering the stable, fluid movement required for broadcast, videography, live events and other production environments. Of particular focus is ATLAS, which features modular configurations that can support creative cinematic moves as well as repeatable and automated studio workflows.