Sachtler To Show Akti8T Fluid Head, Flowtech75 Tripod At IBC 2026

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K.—Sachtler will feature its akti8T fluid head and flowtech75 tripod in addition to its latest range of camera support products at IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The flowtech75 tripod is well-suited for compact, high-performance cameras like the Sony PXW-Z300 and FX6.

The company will also show its aktiv16T and aktiv18T plus FSB 16T Mk II and FSB 18T Mk II fluid heads. Designed for heavy payloads, these fluid heads support larger camera systems used by ENG and documentary professionals while retaining the company’s renowned precision, balance and speed of operation.

Sachtler’s lightweight flowtech tripod systems is designed for cameras used across ENG, field production and documentaries. These systems are engineered to provide the optimal balance of portability and stability.

The company will also showcase products designed to meet the diverse needs of broadcast, including a PTZ tripod and Sony FR7 pairing for those looking to add support to their PTZ productions.

“We’re focused on enabling creators to work efficiently in every production environment,” said Barbara Jaumann, product manager at Sachtler, “and IBC is a fantastic opportunity to connect with our users and help them solve their production needs.”

“Our latest products are designed to meet the ever-changing demands of production. From high-payload fluid heads for ENG and documentary work to PTZ support and lightweight systems for compact cameras, we’re excited for customers to experience them in person and see the benefits our systems can bring to their next production.”

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See Sachtler at IBC 2026 Stand 13.A05.