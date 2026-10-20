Amagi Expands its South American Presence

BENGALURU, India—Amagi this week announced a strategic partnership with Sistemas de Video Comunicación S.A. (SVC) to expand access to its cloud-based media technology across Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Bolivia.

Through this partnership, media and entertainment companies in the region will gain local access to Amagi’s solutions for cloud modernization, content distribution, streaming, and monetization, combined with SVC’s strong regional presence, market expertise, and local technical support.

“This partnership reflects how we think about growth in Latin America: hand-selecting partners who understand their markets as well as we understand our technology,” said Ronaldo Dias, Director of Sales, Amagi Latin America. “SVC gives Amagi the local reach and support broadcasters, content providers, and distributors in the region need to simplify operations, unify distribution, and maximize reach, engagement, and revenue.”

“Amagi brings a level of innovation and flexibility that’s unique in this market,” said Mariano Simonetta, CEO, at SVC. “Paired with our regional expertise, that means broadcasters, content providers, and distributors get best-in-class technology without losing local support.”

Amagi says the partnership marks a continued investment in Latin America through expanded local presence and strong local partnerships. For SVC, it expands the portfolio of next-generation technologies available to its customers as the industry shifts toward cloud-based, flexible, and more efficient operating models.

Amagi and SVC officially presented this partnership at The CAPER Show 2026 , which took place October 7-9, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where both companies met with customers and partners to help shape the next stage of their technology transformation.