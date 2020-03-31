Vizrt Updates Viz Mosart Studio Automation Platform

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has released the latest update to its Viz Mosart software-based studio automation platform, the Viz Mosart 4.

The big addition to the Viz Mosart 4 is the support of live IP video within the touch-based user interface, enabling the creation of shows that can be run from a wide variety of locations, says Vizrt. These improvements to usability also help operators execute a pre-built show.

Viz Mosart 4 also offers a fully customizable interface with interactive live sources. Viz Mosart integrates video over IP directly to a monitor, displaying any video source, program and preview directly in the user interface. The setup can be deployed to an existing network environment and does not need radical infrastructure or monitoring changes.

The updated Mosart system is designed to work in breaking news, and as such has a functionality for instant and unscripted access to templates, show openers and other assets. There is also a new graphics panel to access Vizrt graphics, preview them and put directly on-air. The system’s template organization also is designed to reduce the time spent on creation and maintenance of automation templates.