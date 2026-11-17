A massive email outage, followed by the nation’s longest aviation ground stop since 9/11, followed by yesterday’s disruption to online banking services.

Mix in an AI-driven corporate scandal and falling stock market, and the recent turmoil in the nation’s technical infrastructure is prompting the government and media to call for solutions, whether they’re political or not.

The National Association of Broadcasters raised some of these issues in a blog yesterday to promote what is being considered one of the most promising applications of the ATSC 3.0 over-the-air broadcast standard: BPS (aka the “Broadcast Positioning System”).

BPS, which is currently being tested by NAB and broadcasters, uses 3.0 transmission signals to transmit precise timing and positioning data and is being promoted as a backup to GPS.

“Most people probably don’t give much thought to the technology they use every day until something goes wrong,” NAB said in its blog. “We expect our emails to send, our phones to keep us connected and our directions to get us where we need to go. But these outages were a reminder that none of these systems are guaranteed to work all the time. And when it comes to GPS, the stakes are especially high.

America cannot afford to wait for a major GPS disruption to recognize the importance of resilient infrastructure.

“The consequences of a GPS disruption could threaten the American economy, public safety and national security. The technology does much more than find us the fastest route home. Its signals provide the precise timing and location information that critical infrastructure depends on every day.”

Emergency services, financial networks, communications, aviation and energy infrastructure all rely on GPS enabled systems and if it fails, could cost about $1 billion in economic losses per day and disrupt essential services, NAB added.

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“America needs a backup plan,” NAB said. “Luckily, broadcasters have one.

“The Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) is an innovative technology that uses ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) broadcast signals to provide a terrestrial complement to satellite-based GPS. In other words, BPS technology is designed to continue providing critical timing and positioning, even if GPS signals fail.

“Because it builds on the existing nationwide network of local television broadcast towers, much of the infrastructure needed to support this technology is already in place,” the association added.

NAB used the occasion to reiterate its call for the FCC to establish a timeline to sunset ATSC 1.0, which it says will help accelerate the transition to ATSC 3.0.

“Realizing the full potential of BPS requires completing the nationwide transition to NextGen TV,“ NAB said. “As the FCC continues its work to advance this transition, a clear timeline will give broadcasters the certainty they need to invest in this technology and expand its reach.

“America cannot afford to wait for a major GPS disruption to recognize the importance of resilient infrastructure,” NAB added. “We need to invest in technologies that strengthen public safety and protect the systems that keep our country running.”