Spectrum Launches New California News Networks

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Spectrum News has announced a significant expansion of its local news operations by launching networks in Sacramento and San Francisco and creating a new statewide news network.

With the expansion, Spectrum News also announced that it is now available on all Spectrum TV and Xfinity TV lineups across the state.

The additional networks in San Francisco and Sacramento have dedicated reporters covering each market to deliver deep, original reporting on the topics that matter.

The networks also will feature local weather updates and Spectrum News’ signature “SN90” headlines tailored to each region.

The expanded coverage also includes a statewide Spectrum News network, delivering California-focused coverage to viewers in Bakersfield, Fresno, Palm Springs, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Redding and more – extending Spectrum News’ reach across Northern, Central and Southern California.

The Los Angeles-based, Emmy Award-winning Spectrum News 1 will continue its local coverage, ensuring

“California is made up of distinct communities, but the issues shaping daily life are deeply interconnected,” said Mike Bair, executive vice president of Spectrum Networks. “This expansion allows us to go deeper, telling more layered, purpose-driven stories, connecting what’s happening across state, and bringing audiences closer to the issues that matter most viewers."

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As part of the expansion, veteran Emmy Award-winning journalist and producer Lisa Ling joins Spectrum News, bringing her experience in deeply reported, human-centered storytelling across national platforms. Ling most recently served as a contributor for CBS News, where she covered a range of issues. Prior to CBS, she hosted and produced This is Life with Lisa Ling on CNN and was a correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In addition to its Southern California newsroom, Spectrum News has added multimedia journalists in key markets to strengthen local reporting across California, including Raquel Maria Dillon and Jack Molmud in San Francisco, Muna Sadek in Sacramento, Brent Cannon in Fresno, and additional journalists to be based in Palm Springs, San Diego, San Francisco and San Luis Obispo. Each brings strong local journalism experience and a deep understanding of the communities they cover.

Spectrum News is available to Spectrum TV customers in California on channel 1, and via the Spectrum TV app on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, and Apple and Roku devices. For Xfinity customers, Spectrum News is available on Channel 1132.