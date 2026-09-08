G&D, VuWall To Introduce vsNEO KVM Platform At IBC2026

SIEGEN, Germany—Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) and VuWall, both Panoptec companies, will introduce vsNEO, a new KVM-over-IP platform designed to simplify the deployment and operation of control rooms and broadcast environments, during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Built around the principle of simplicity, vsNEO creates a standalone KVM network that operates independently from the corporate LAN and eliminates the need for complex network configuration. The vsNEO-center controller provides network intelligence for every installation, including built-in DHCP, allowing connected devices to establish a dedicated, isolated KVM environment with minimal IT involvement. AES-256 encryption provides an additional layer of protection for KVM traffic.

At the heart of the platform is vsNEO-link, a universal transceiver that can operate as a transmitter, receiver, video wall node or multi-PIP KVM mosaic station using the same hardware device. This flexible architecture reduces the number of device types integrators need to specify, stock, deploy and support, simplifying both project design and long-term system management.

Designed for installations of up to 96 endpoints, vsNEO is well-suited for OB vans, esports studios, corporate control rooms and other environments requiring reliability and operator ergonomics without the infrastructure complexity of a large enterprise KVM deployment.

The simplified architecture extends to the hardware itself. At 4.13 inches (105mm) wide, three vsNEO-link transceivers fit side by side in a single rack unit, maximizing rack density in space-constrained environments. Because the same device can serve multiple roles within the system, integrators can also reduce hardware variation across a project.

Operators interact with vsNEO through a streamlined dark-mode OSD featuring live source thumbnails and intuitive source selection. The control ecosystem supports different workstation and room-control requirements through multiple interfaces, including G&D CommandDeck and CommandKeyboard, VuWall ControlVu for touch-based room control and CommandKeyboard-Advanced for advanced operator positions.

To further simplify system planning, a dedicated online configurator allows integrators and customers to design a vsNEO system based on their required number of endpoints and components. The tool automatically generates a bill of materials and system topology diagram in PDF format to support project planning with a certified partner.

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See G&D and VuWall at IBC2026 stand 8.B63.