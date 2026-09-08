Avid to Demo New Avid Content Core Features at IBC2026

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced a major expansion of its award-winning Avid Content Core with new features that will enable media organizations to look beyond managing content to understand how it is produced, what it costs, and where resources deliver the greatest value.

At IBC2026 (RAI Amsterdam, September 11–14, Booth 7.B59), Avid will demonstrate Content Core’s new Insights, native asset management, agentic orchestration and its capabilities for deeper cloud integration. Those capabilities allow the platform to connect media wherever it resides, unlock new business insight, and power governed AI workflows across news and post production.

Launched at IBC2025, Avid Content Core is the industry’s first true cloud-native production platform that unifies asset identity, ingest, storage, metadata, orchestration, and rights information into a single intelligence layer.

It embeds enterprise-grade agentic intelligence directly into industry-trusted production workflows rather than treating AI as a standalone technology. By connecting people, media, and experience across the Avid portfolio, Content Core enables organizations to balance growing content demands with reduced budgets, automate routine processes, improve decision-making, modernize without disruption, and achieve a clearer understanding of the value of their assets.

“Avid has spent decades inside the real workflows of professional media, and that experience shapes how we think about AI," said Wellford Dillard, CEO at Avid. "We're not simply bolting on AI tools; we're connecting content with production and workflow context across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments so teams can find, prepare, and act on their media right inside the systems they already trust. Enterprise controls, human judgment, and editorial oversight aren't friction to engineer around - they're the foundation everything else has to work within. That's what intelligent innovation means at Avid: solutions that understand how media actually gets made, without asking anyone to rip out what already works.”

More specifically, the new capabilities being launched at IBC2026 advance Avid’s vision for Content Core as a data-driven foundation spanning the full content lifecycle.

By building context around the content, the people and resources involved in creating it, and the value it delivers, Avid is paving the way for media organizations to gain a clearer picture of their content's value. This approach brings together three areas that have traditionally remained separate: managing and understanding media, orchestrating production, and turning operational data into actionable business insights, the company explained.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

One of the first demonstrations of this vision is Insights, a new capability designed to give media leaders visibility into production activity and associated costs.

Insights marks the first step in Avid's broader vision to connect production costs to business outcomes. Avid will demonstrate the first application of Insights at IBC2026, showing how organizations can use production data along with their own ERP data to forecast staffing and equipment requirements, identify underused resources, and allocate costs more accurately. This gives decision-makers a clearer understanding of what content costs to produce, how resources are being deployed, and where investment can deliver the greatest value.

By giving content a consistent identity and context as it moves from assignment through production and delivery, Avid Content Core provides the foundation for bringing together staff time, production activity, storage and technology costs and, over time, connecting them with what content earns. Avid will extend this further through integration with enterprise systems and data services, giving media companies a more complete view of production cost and return.

Avid is also expanding Content Core with native asset management capabilities that go beyond traditional MAM architectures.

Organizations will be able to index, search, manage, and work with content across their own storage and cloud environments without wholesale migration or consolidating entire media libraries into a single repository. Content Core can therefore build a common understanding of media while allowing organizations to retain control of where assets live.

This extends the original Content Core proposition of treating media and its associated production information as interconnected data rather than isolated files. The result is a richer layer of context that can include intent, assignments, versions, approvals, lineage and delivery state – information that can be used not only to find media but also to inform automation, decision-making, and future AI-driven processes.

During the show, Avid will also introduce Avid Assist, its new governed orchestration layer for agentic media production. Assist provides a framework for organizations to build and deploy agents that can automate real production steps while operating within enterprise controls, permissions, and approved AI environments. Rather than sending production work to disconnected AI tools, Assist is designed to allow automation to operate within the context of Avid workflows and systems.

The platform is LLM-agnostic, enabling customers to choose the technologies appropriate to their organization while maintaining governance over how automation accesses content and production information. Avid will demonstrate early Assist-powered experiences at IBC, with further applications planned across news and post production.

In addition, Avid is broadening its cloud strategy through closer collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft to provide organizations with an end-to-end cloud production environment while retaining choice over the creative tools their teams use.

Teams can access the same Content Core-managed media through Media Composer’s new browser-based editing capability, enabling workflows to extend seamlessly from search and selection through editing, high-resolution conform, and social publishing.

Avid Content Core Site Engine deploys within a customer's own AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure environment, ensuring content stays under the organization's existing security, governance, and residency controls.

These developments extend the initial Content Core offerings, allowing users to go beyond finding content to understanding how content is used, what it costs to produce, and what value it creates – giving creative, operational, and business teams a shared foundation for making better-informed decisions. Platform-specific capabilities include:

Avid Content Core, built on AWS, provides a scalable and unified foundation for media intelligence, metadata, and workflow automation across the media supply chain. New support for media stored in Amazon S3 and Amazon Bedrock allows organizations to accelerate content discovery, automate processes, and unlock greater value from their content.

Content Core is built with Google’s Gemini models in Gemini Enterprise to deliver advanced video understanding and context-aware search. This allows customers to keep their media files in their cloud tenant while retaining advanced video understanding and search capabilities. Additionally, BigQuery powers Avid’s intelligent production analytics and operational intelligence.

Microsoft Azure now supports Content Core deployments within customers’ own Azure environments. Microsoft Azure indexes and streams media directly from Azure Blob and Avid NEXIS Cloud.