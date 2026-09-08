Imagine Communications to Showcase Upgrades to XVR Servers at IBC2026

DENVER—At IBC2026 (Sept. 11-14, RAI Amsterdam, Stand #1.B73), Imagine Communications has announced that it will be demonstrating the latest advances to its XVR high-density media server, which has already been successfully deployed for production, playout, and news operations across the industry.

New capabilities include real-time graphics and master control switching — delivering a true integrated playout chain.

"We're proud of the success XVR has achieved in the marketplace, building on the industry’s transition to IP-based workflows, including ST 2110 and the cloud,” said Darren Gallipeau, senior product director at Imagine Communications. “With the addition of real-time graphics, newsroom connectivity, and next-gen AI and MXL capabilities, XVR becomes a full-fledged integrated channel engine. Whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, it is the fastest path to launching a new channel or refreshing an existing one."

During the show, Imagine will also demonstrate Media Exchange Layer (MXL) interoperability and AI-augmented playout operations, further establishing XVR as a full-featured integrated channel engine designed from the ground up for high-frequency, fast-turnaround broadcast workflows.

Building on more than 30 years of playout innovation, XVR is equally suited to on-prem and cloud-based deployments and natively supports legacy and modern media and interface formats from SDI to MXL. This high-density media server integrates cleanly into modern plants through open APIs and native HTML5 interfaces.

In addition, as part of the Imagine Aviator ecosystem, XVR deployment, content, and playlist workflows are available through Model Context Protocol (MCP), so that agentic AI systems can launch and monitor channels and manage content — enabling media organizations to further modernize operational profiles.

At IBC, Imagine will demonstrate how the latest XVR capabilities empower a full suite of channel-origination workflows using the same core engine. Those include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Real-Time Graphics: Building on Imagine's tradition of high-quality dynamic rendered graphics, new XVR releases add comprehensive graphics functionality, providing a flexible platform for channel branding, lower thirds, tickers and data-driven graphics. The native graphics engine allows designers to create complex scenes driven by live external data sources, all rendered and composited in real time within the XVR channel. HTML5 graphic planes extend this capability to operations that incorporate HTML5 graphic workflows, and both approaches are available simultaneously within the XVR engine.

Newsroom Integration: The latest XVR releases also integrate with Newsroom Computer Systems (NRCS) via industry-standard MOS and VDCP protocols, making it a natural fit for news environments. Clips can be pulled into edit while still being ingested; finished media is available for playout as the editor signs off. Coupled with Imagine's Aviator Orchestrator™ and Aviator Automation™ platforms, XVR delivers a tightly integrated solution for news, sports production, and channel origination environments.

Assured Ingest: A new, dual-layer protection capability in XVR safeguards live recordings against downstream storage issues. If connectivity to external storage is interrupted, XVR buffers the incoming content internally and reassembles a seamless recording upon restoration, ensuring a breaking news feed, live event, or sports moment is never lost to infrastructure issues outside the playout engine.

AI-Augmented Playout Management: Imagine will demonstrate how XVR integration with its Aviator orchestration ecosystem and MCP-enabled agentic technologies allows operators to use AI to streamline routine operational processes while maintaining human oversight of workflow decisions. Operators can use conversational AI tools to schedule bulk updates, real-time operational queries, and intelligent gap-fill from the content pool — all through a governed MCP service layer that enforces guardrails between the AI and playout automation.

JT-DMF MXL Interoperability: Imagine and Appear will showcase a joint technology demonstration of the JT-DMF MXL protocol in action — connecting the Appear VX software platform as a live-input contribution directly to multiple XVR integrated playout engines via the MXL protocol. The cloud-based demo illustrates how MXL enables media applications from different vendors to interoperate within a common computing environment, allowing broadcasters to rapidly build workflows in an orchestrated environment.

“Showcasing the JT-DMF MXL as an interface on the XVR engine in an interop with an industry partner is a critical link in the development and deployment of Dynamic Media Facilities (DMF),” said John Mailhot, senior vice president, product management, at Imagine Communications. “Imagine has been building toward this vision for more than a decade, and our Aviator ecosystem and XVR engines are built around the principles DMF is designed to standardize.”