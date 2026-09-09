FCC to Vote on Opening Up Spectrum for Satellite, IoT

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced on Wednesday that the commission will vote later this month on two items that would open up additional spectrum for “next-generation connectivity.”

In a satellite spectrum abundance order, the commission will vote on unlocking more than 1,000 MHz of spectrum in the 12 GHz and 42 GHz bands for a range of connectivity services, including even faster satellite broadband. Second, the commission will seek comment on a proposal to modernize the FCC’s rules for ultra-wideband technology (UWB)—unlicensed offerings that power a range of IoT, consumer, and other cutting-edge devices.

"Unlicensed device manufacturers are increasingly finding that UWB’s high data rates, precise location capabilities, and ability to coexist with other services across multiple spectrum bands make it the right technology for today’s needs," the FCC said. "Today’s NPRM addresses the technology advancements and explosion in innovative use cases since the commission’s landmark 2002 decision to authorize the first unlicensed UWB operations."

Carr said the FCC's proposal "will push more commercial spectrum into the marketplace than ever before. By unlocking these bands, the FCC will give a big boost to American innovation and promote economic growth across a wide range of industries."

“In the spectrum abundance decision, we will ensure that consumers continue to benefit from competitive, high-speed Internet delivered from next-gen satellites,” Carr added. “And in our UWB proposal, the commission will propose to modernize our existing rules to unlock even more opportunities for unlicensed devices across a wide swath of spectrum. This spectrum is so seamlessly woven into our everyday lives, from keeping us safe in our cars to tracking our package deliveries that most people don’t even realize its critical role. The proposal circulated today represents the Commission’s first comprehensive modernization of these rules since their adoption in 2002 and works to further refine and reshape our rules to meet today’s needs.”

The announcement comes amid a slew of initiatives to auction off more publicly held radio spectrum since the FCC's auction authority was restored a year ago.