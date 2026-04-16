Nagravision, Harmonic Partner on Scalable Watermarking-as-a-Service for Live Events

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX—Nagravision today announced the launch of a new fully managed, event-based watermarking-as-a-service solution with Harmonic, extending a long-standing collaboration. The solution will be available as an upgrade for existing Harmonic VOS 360 Media SaaS customers or as part of the NAGRA Streaming Security solution.

The combined, event-ready watermarking-as-a-service solution builds on deep technical integration between Harmonic’s VOS 360 Media solution and NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking, a core component of the NAGRA Streaming Security solution that allows rights owners to quickly identify and mitigate illegal restreaming during live events. Together, they enable major live sports and OTT event streamers to activate A/B watermarking— increasingly mandated by content rights holders — with dramatically reduced operational burdens, complexity, and cost.

In addition, the solution removes the challenges of deploying and maintaining the infrastructure required for high-volume, low-latency switching. By deploying NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking as a fully managed service on Harmonic’s cloud-native SaaS solution, operators pay only for the events where forensic watermarking is required. Harmonic manages the end-to-end orchestration, scalability and service up-time. This new operational model significantly reduces both per-event cost and internal engineering overheads, Harmonic said.

“As consumers increasingly turn to streaming to watch live events, our customers need powerful security solutions that are effortless to deploy and deliver strong business outcomes,” said Gil Rudge, Senior Vice President, Solutions and Americas Sales at Harmonic.

“Through our long-standing collaboration with Nagravision, we are delivering watermarking-as-a-service that eliminates complexity, lowers costs and activates only when needed. This is exactly the type of agile, event-based security model the market has been asking for.”

“As our industry continues to face high levels of live sports piracy, our customers need solutions that deliver uncompromising security to protect their investments in premium content,” said Stéphane Le Dreau, senior vice president, Global Product Management & Sales Development at Nagravision.

“Our expanded solution with Harmonic makes our well-established edge-based forensic watermarking accessible as an on-demand service that fits the operational realities of today’s major event streamers. It is the pragmatic innovation that the market needs as more live events are delivered via streaming.”

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Harmonic will be in Booth W2831 and Nagravision will be in meeting room W2379MR, both in the West Hall of the LVCC during the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22 in Las Vegas.