NAB Announces 2026 Board Election Results
TV, radio board directors elected to two-year terms starting in June
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of tts 2026 NAB Radio and Television Board of Directors elections.
New board members will begin their two-year terms in June. New board members are listed below in italics; other members listed will retain their seats for the upcoming term.
NAB Television Board Members
- David Griffin, Griffin Communications
- Deb McDermott, Standard Media Group
- Amy Liz Pittenger, Bahakel Communications
- Nick Radziul, Hearst Television
- Pam Teague, Sarkes Tarzian
- Barry Fisher of Maranatha Broadcasting Co. was appointed to the seat previously held by Mike Steib.
NAB Radio Board Members
- Molly Draper Russell, Draper Radio, District 4 – Del., D.C., Md., Va.
- Chris Forgy, Saga Communications, District 6 – N.C., S.C.
- Ashley Tullos Fortenberry, TeleSouth Communications, Inc., District 8 – La., Miss.
- J Chapman, Woof Boom, District 10 – Ind.
- John Zimmer, Zimmer Communications, District 12 – Kan., Mo.
- Jeanna Berg, iHeart Media, District 14 – Iowa, Wis.
- Kelli Turner, Audacy, District 16 – Colo., Neb.
- Erik Hellum, Townsquare Media, District 18 – Southern Texas
- Ron Davis, Butte Broadcasting, Inc., District 20 – Idaho, Mont., Wyo.
- Tim Swift, Bonneville International Corp., District 22 – Ariz., Nev., N.M., Utah
- Jeff Warshaw, Connoisseur Media, District 24 – Southern Calif., Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands
- Mary Menna of Beasley Media Group was appointed to the District 2 (N.Y., N.J) seat.
- Heston Wright of Wright Media was appointed to the District 19 (Okla., Northern Texas) seat that was previously held by Will Payne of Payne Media Group.
- Erik Hellum of Townsquare Media was elected to the District 18 (Southern Texas) seat and previously held the District 12 (Kan., Mo.) seat.
- New board members were appointed to designated seats: Melody Spann Cooper of Midway Broadcasting, Bill Wilson of Townsquare Media and Javier Maynulet of Univision Radio.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.