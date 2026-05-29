NAB Announces 2026 Board Election Results

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of tts 2026 NAB Radio and Television Board of Directors elections.

New board members will begin their two-year terms in June. New board members are listed below in italics; other members listed will retain their seats for the upcoming term.

NAB Television Board Members

David Griffin , Griffin Communications

, Griffin Communications Deb McDermott , Standard Media Group

, Standard Media Group Amy Liz Pittenger , Bahakel Communications

, Bahakel Communications Nick Radziul , Hearst Television

, Hearst Television Pam Teague , Sarkes Tarzian

, Sarkes Tarzian Barry Fisher of Maranatha Broadcasting Co. was appointed to the seat previously held by Mike Steib.

NAB Radio Board Members

Molly Draper Russell , Draper Radio, District 4 – Del., D.C., Md., Va.

, Draper Radio, District 4 – Del., D.C., Md., Va. Chris Forgy , Saga Communications, District 6 – N.C., S.C.

, Saga Communications, District 6 – N.C., S.C. Ashley Tullos Fortenberry , TeleSouth Communications, Inc., District 8 – La., Miss.

, TeleSouth Communications, Inc., District 8 – La., Miss. J Chapman , Woof Boom, District 10 – Ind.

, Woof Boom, District 10 – Ind. John Zimmer, Zimmer Communications, District 12 – Kan., Mo.

Zimmer Communications, District 12 – Kan., Mo. Jeanna Berg , iHeart Media, District 14 – Iowa, Wis.

, iHeart Media, District 14 – Iowa, Wis. Kelli Turner , Audacy, District 16 – Colo., Neb.

, Audacy, District 16 – Colo., Neb. Erik Hellum , Townsquare Media, District 18 – Southern Texas

, Townsquare Media, District 18 – Southern Texas Ron Davis , Butte Broadcasting, Inc., District 20 – Idaho, Mont., Wyo.

, Butte Broadcasting, Inc., District 20 – Idaho, Mont., Wyo. Tim Swift , Bonneville International Corp., District 22 – Ariz., Nev., N.M., Utah

, Bonneville International Corp., District 22 – Ariz., Nev., N.M., Utah Jeff Warshaw , Connoisseur Media, District 24 – Southern Calif., Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands

, Connoisseur Media, District 24 – Southern Calif., Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands Mary Menna of Beasley Media Group was appointed to the District 2 (N.Y., N.J) seat.

of Beasley Media Group was appointed to the District 2 (N.Y., N.J) seat. Heston Wright of Wright Media was appointed to the District 19 (Okla., Northern Texas) seat that was previously held by Will Payne of Payne Media Group.

of Wright Media was appointed to the District 19 (Okla., Northern Texas) seat that was previously held by Will Payne of Payne Media Group. Erik Hellum of Townsquare Media was elected to the District 18 (Southern Texas) seat and previously held the District 12 (Kan., Mo.) seat.

of Townsquare Media was elected to the District 18 (Southern Texas) seat and previously held the District 12 (Kan., Mo.) seat. New board members were appointed to designated seats: Melody Spann Cooper of Midway Broadcasting, Bill Wilson of Townsquare Media and Javier Maynulet of Univision Radio.