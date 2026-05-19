NEP Group Rolls Out Two New Mobile Production Units In U.S.

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has launched Supershooter 11 and Supershooter 65 expanding its mobile production fleet and reinforcing its commitment to delivering flexible, customer-driven production solutions.

“We’re investing in the future of live production—one that is more connected, flexible and scalable than ever,” said Mike Werteen, president of NEP Americas and NEP Group’s global chief commercial officer. “These launches reflect our continued commitment to delivering one of the most advanced and versatile fleets in the industry.”

Supershooter 11 is the latest addition to NEP’s U.S. fleet of more than 50 mobile units supporting customers coast-to-coast. It continues the specialized line of Supershooter units that provide a standardized, familiar environment for streamlining workflows across productions.

Built for premium, large-scale events, the unit is powered by NEP’s Total Facility Control (TFC) broadcast control system and features a fully IP-based infrastructure supporting 1080p and HDR production.

The unit debuted in April supporting golf’s first major championship of the year and will next support the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. Supershooter 11 will then support multiple clients before it becomes a core facility for the NBA on NBC.

Supershooter 65 expands NEP’s REMI-focused fleet, enabling remote and distributed production workflows that reduce onsite footprint while increasing efficiency and scalability. The unit is already supporting major broadcasters, including Turner Sports and Major League Soccer.

Together, these additions reflect NEP’s strategy to build a full-spectrum fleet to ensure its customers have the right infrastructure for every production—from the largest global events to highly efficient REMI workflows.

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The new units are part of NEP’s ongoing investment in innovation and fleet development, including a commitment to introduce multiple new mobile units each year. Additional investments this year include HDR upgrades across the fleet, the deployment of more than 100 new Sony HDC-5500 cameras, new builds supporting customers, including WWE, and an upcoming production expansion unit.

“We’re committed to introducing new mobile units each year, building up standardized NEP solutions aligned with our clients' needs. We’re also decommissioning some units with a broader focus on building a complete ecosystem that supports every production model—from rightsholders and streamers to leagues and federations,” said Werteen.

“By investing across our fleet of major event IP facilities, field acquisition units, software solution, and core media infrastructure, we’re enabling our customers to produce live content however they need.”

This approach is further supported by the recent launch of NEP Platform , a next-generation software orchestration system designed to enable more agile, hybrid workflows. Supershooter 11, Supershooter 65 and other new NEP mobile units are designed with the flexibility to integrate with NEP Platform, enabling scalable software capacity as production needs evolve.