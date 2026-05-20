GatesAir Supports Successful ATSC 3.0 Direct-to-Mobile Trial in India

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has announced the successful completion of a three-year Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) field trial in Delhi, India, in collaboration with public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and Tejas Networks.

The project leveraged GatesAir’s Maxiva XTE ATSC 3.0 exciter alongside Tejas Networks’ Broadcast Radio Head platform to successfully demonstrate next-generation terrestrial content delivery directly to mobile and consumer devices.

GatesAir will discuss the trial and how the enabling technology at can support D2M deployment opportunities at BroadcastAsia 2026 from May 20-22nd (Singapore EXPO, Booth 5D1-7).

The Delhi D2M field trial utilized a hybrid transmission architecture combining GatesAir’s High Power High Tower (HPHT) transmission system with Tejas Networks’ Low Power Low Tower (LPLT) Broadcast Radio Heads operating seamlessly in Single Frequency Network (SFN) mode.

The deployment was believed to be the first hybrid HPHT/LPLT D2M network of its kind globally, enabling robust outdoor and deep indoor coverage across a wide range of devices including televisions, set-top boxes, home gateways, laptops, tablets, smartphones and feature phones.

D2M technology enables multimedia content delivery directly to mobile devices without requiring an internet connection, using terrestrial broadcast signals based on the ATSC 3.0 standard. The technology allows broadcasters and public service organizations to deliver live video, audio, educational programming and emergency alerts while significantly reducing congestion on cellular and broadband networks. GatesAir supplied its Maxiva XTE exciter to support the field trial, proving that Prasar Bharati could upgrade existing DVB-T2 transmission infrastructure to ATSC 3.0 through a cost-efficient exciter replacement strategy that preserves prior transmission investments.

“The success of the Delhi D2M field trial clearly demonstrates how ATSC 3.0 broadcasting can extend far beyond traditional television delivery,” said Jacky Yee, head of APAC Sales, GatesAir. “By combining the reliability and efficiency of over-the-air broadcasting with direct mobile reception, the project has validated a scalable approach for delivering multimedia content, educational services and emergency communications to millions of users — including populations in areas with limited internet connectivity. We are proud to collaborate with Prasar Bharati and Tejas Networks on this groundbreaking initiative.”

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The Indian government, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, collaborated with IIT Kanpur and Tejas Networks to evaluate D2M technology as part of broader national digital inclusion initiatives. The technology also offers important public safety advantages through reliable emergency information delivery independent of mobile network availability.

Arnob Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, “The ongoing D2M field trial in Delhi, conducted in partnership with Prasar Bharati and IIT Kanpur, combines GatesAir’s ATSC 3.0 exciter technology with Tejas Networks’ Broadcast Radio Head platform in a seamless SFN architecture. This innovative hybrid network delivers strong outdoor and deep indoor coverage for a broad range of consumer devices, including televisions, smartphones, tablets and laptops, demonstrating the tremendous potential of D2M services for digital inclusion and next-generation content delivery.”