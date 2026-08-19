QuickLink to Demo New 4K Support for StudioEdge and StudioCall at IBC 2026

At the 2026 IBC SHow, Sept. 10-14 at the RAI Amsterdam, QuickLink will introduce StudioEdge 4K, the first 4K model in the StudioEdge lineup, and new native 4K 60fps support for StudioCall. Designed for professional production environments, StudioEdge 4K combines native 4K 60fps StudioCall ingest with NVIDIA powered AI upscaling for contributors joining from widely used communication platforms. Whether a guest connects through StudioCall, Zoom or Microsoft Teams, StudioEdge 4K enables production teams to deliver a consistent 4K output.

Also at its IBC booth, QuickLink will unveil how StudioCall contributors can now deliver native 4K 60fps when using a compatible video device, allowing productions to preserve the resolution and frame rate of a caller’s native 4K source. These 4K feeds can be output from StudioEdge 4K over 4K SDI and NDI, providing seamless integration into modern broadcast and live production workflows.

For contributors joining through platforms where native 4K is not available, StudioEdge-4K uses NVIDIA-powered AI Upscaling to intelligently enhance HD video to 4K. This enables production teams to maintain a consistent high-resolution output while continuing to connect guests through familiar communication platforms.

StudioEdge-4K gives broadcasters, media organizations and enterprise users a flexible way to incorporate remote contributors into professional 4K workflows, combining native 4K contribution, NVIDIA-powered AI video enhancement and professional 4K SDI and NDI connectivity, the company said.

QuickLink will be in 7.C19 at the RAI Amsterdam.