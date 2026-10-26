Matthews Studio Equipment Unveils 33 Sliding Leg C-Stand

BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews Studio Equipment has introduced the 33 Sliding Leg C-Stand with Grip Head and 40-inch Arm.

The new stand combines Matthews’ recognized support with a compact size that travels easily and delivers the strength and serviceability crews have come to expect.

The C-Stand fits in the trunk or hatchback of a small car, making it a practical choice for crews transporting equipment without a production vehicle. On set, its sliding leg allows adjustable leveling on stairs, curbs and uneven ground, while the nesting base lets crews position stands close together for lighting and diffusion.

Two risers extend to a maximum height of 110 inches (279.4 centimeters) and a minimum height of 46.3 inches (118 cm). The stand supports up to 22 pounds (10 kilograms) and weighs 11 pounds (5 kg) or 15 pounds (6.8 kg) with the included grip head and 40-inch arm. Its footprint measures 27.5 inches (70 cm) with a folded base of 21 inches (54 cm).

Matthews’ V-shaped brakes provide three points of contact for a solid, secure hold. Knurled, undercut baby pins on the riser and grip arm help secure attached equipment. Only available when purchasing a new C-Stand system, the arm now features a knurled Baby Pin with ¼ inch-20 tap for added mounting flexibility. The included grip head features serrated plates and mounting holes for positive locking. The system also is compatible with all ⅝-inch Baby Pins and receivers.

Built to stay in service, every component of the 33 C-Stand can be repaired or replaced in the field. When properly maintained, Matthews said, its C-Stands are designed to serve crews for decades.

The 33 Sliding Leg C-Stand with Grip Head & Arm is available individually or in two-packs, in chrome or black powder coat.

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More information is available on the company’s website.